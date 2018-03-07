Nome superintendent hired by education board to lead Valdez City Schools Valdez City Schools has a new superintendent. The board of education has negotiated a contract to hire Shawn Arnold, current superintendent of Nome Public Schools, to lead the district beginning July 1. According to his biography, Arnold has been...

News Briefs CVTC CEO Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative, Inc.'s ("CVTC") Board of Directors announced recently that James Dunn has been hired to serve as CVTC's next General Manager/CEO. "The Board approved the ...

Public and Legal notices CITY OF VALDEZ PUBLIC NOTICE PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND REGIONAL CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL BOARD OF DIRECTORS VACANCY The City of Valdez is seeking a qualified applicant to serve on the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council Board...

No candidates for city offices had completed petitions as of Tuesday morning It's one week before the deadline to file a petition to run for city office in the upcoming municipal elections, and as of Tuesday morning, no hopefuls had returned completed paperwork to the city...