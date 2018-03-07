Nome superintendent hired by education board to lead Valdez City Schools
Valdez City Schools has a new superintendent. The board of education has negotiated a contract to hire Shawn Arnold, current superintendent of Nome Public Schools, to lead the district beginning July 1. According to his biography, Arnold has been...
News Briefs
CVTC CEO Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative, Inc.'s ("CVTC") Board of Directors announced recently that James Dunn has been hired to serve as CVTC's next General Manager/CEO. "The Board approved the ...
Public and Legal notices
CITY OF VALDEZ PUBLIC NOTICE PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND REGIONAL CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL BOARD OF DIRECTORS VACANCY The City of Valdez is seeking a qualified applicant to serve on the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council Board...
No candidates for city offices had completed petitions as of Tuesday morning
It's one week before the deadline to file a petition to run for city office in the upcoming municipal elections, and as of Tuesday morning, no hopefuls had returned completed paperwork to the city...
Did plants cause one of Earth's great extinctions?
Several times in the distant past, our home planet has been cleansed of its residents, with the exception of a few plucky survivors. Perhaps the best known and most spectacular extinction was that of ...
Matilda Ann Wonder
Matilda Ann Wonder, known by all as "Tillie", beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend to many, passed peacefully on the evening of February 24, 2018 amongst family in Seattle,...
Police and Fire reports
(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) 02/26 Vehicle in the Ditch – A vehicle was reported in the ditch. Officers arrived on scene and the occupants of the...