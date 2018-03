About The Valdez Star

The Valdez Star is the full-service weekly newspaper serving Valdez, Prince William Sound and the Copper Basin.

The Valdez Star publishes every Wednesday except during the end of the year holidays.

Lee Revis is publisher, editor and coffee maker. Marilyn Braighboy is the office and business manager. Graphics by Mark Dickman.

The Valdez Star newsroom is located at the NW corner of 310 Pioneer Street, Valdez, Alaska.

Mailing address is:

PO Box 2949

Valdez, AK 99686-2949