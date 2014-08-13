Interest in mayor and council elections grows

School board candidates nonexistent as of Tuesday morning clerk says

Larry weaver, Jim Shirrell, Rich Long and Alex Woolf are thinking about running for mayor. All four Valdez men have picked up petitions from the city clerk’s office for the upcoming elections.

In fact, Shirrell and Long also picked up petitions to run for city council seats. Pierce said candidates can only appear on the ballot in one capacity, so the potential candidates must return their completed petitions to run for either mayor or council, but not both.

Newcomer Anna Lischka and incumbent Chris Moulton have also taken out petitions to run for city council, but as of Tuesday, neither had returned the petitions with the required 25 signatures of qualified Valdez voters.

Nate Smith, a recently appointed council member, is the only candidate any public office to have returned a completed petition to guarantee his name will be on the upcoming ballot.

The nomination period to run for mayor, city council or school board ends at 5:30 p.m. this Friday, August 15.

There have been no takers so far for the three terms that are open for the board of education. All three current school board members whose terms are expiring in October have been firm in saying they will not be running to keep their current positions.

So what happens if no one or not enough candidates run for school board?

As currently interpreted, state law says that elected school board members are obligated to fill their elected positions until they are replaced. If no officials candidates come forward to have their names on the ballot,

“We could, technically, get one that is a write in,” Pierce said. “That write in, if they’re qualified, they could be elected to that seat.”

The election is Oct. 7. The deadline to file for office is Friday at 5 p.m.