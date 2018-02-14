Police and Fire reports

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

02/05

Animal at Large: Valdez dispatch received a call about a black and white dog at large in town. The dog was returned to its owner.

Suspicious Activity: A caller reported an individual was ‘stripping’ their trailer. Officers made contact with the individual, and determined everything they were taking out of the trailer was their own property.

Domestic Disturbance: Officers were flagged down by an individual while on patrol. The person stated they had someone at their residence and wanted them to leave. Officers made contact with the individual and both parties agreed that the person could move out the next day.

Public Assist: A caller reported that their friend’s medication was being held hostage by their friend’s former roommate and needed officer assistance getting it back.

Traffic Stop: Officers conducted multiple traffic stops during morning traffic for failure to stop at the stop sign located at the Elementary school.

02/06

Family Issues: A caller from out of state reported that her ex-boyfriend would not give her mother the keys to her vehicle. This is a civil issue.

Animal at Large: Dispatch received a call reporting a black and white puppy at large on homestead road. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate the dog.

Lost Property: A caller reported they are missing multiple items that have gone missing over the four to six weeks. The items reported lost are a Samsung phone, subwoofers in a box, Ipod, Fire Tablet, and a set of car keys.

Theft: A caller stated she was in a local business and set her keys down on the counter. When she went to grab them, they were gone. This case is currently under investigation.

Fish & Game: The Animal Control Officer issued a warning to an individual for feeding the eagles. They were also advised to desist from further feeding of eagles.

Transport Other: Officer transported an individual on electronic monitoring to his residence to set up Electronic Monitoring equipment.

02/07

Welfare Check: A caller from out of state reported that she had not heard from her boyfriend in 3 days and the last time she talked to him he was in a hospital. She was unsure which city he was in. Officer left a voicemail on his phone.

Traffic Stop: Officers conducted multiple traffic stops during morning traffic for failure to stop at the stop sign located at the Elementary school.

Suspicious Person: A caller reported a male wearing black was seen looking in the windows at a local business. Officers made contact with the individual who is looking at setting up a similar building for a local housing project.

Agency Assist: Officers assisted with relocating a person out on Pre-trial Electronic Monitoring to Valdez.

Welfare Check: Valdez dispatch received a 911 call but was unable to hear anything. Alaska State Troopers and Valdez Police Officers responded to the residence and determined that there was no one home at the residence.

Fish & Game: The Animal Control officer made contact with an individual regarding the feeding of eagles. The individual apologized and said they wouldn’t do it again.

02/08

Public Service: A tour of the Valdez Police Department was given to a group of Boy Scouts.

Animal at Large: A dog was reported at large in Valdez Mobile Home Park. The ACO made contact with the owner of the dogs and advised her of leash laws. He also advised the owner to take the dog to the vet and have it checked out because it was underweight.

Stop FI: Officers made contact with an individual outside a local business. The individual stated they were catching Pokemon.

02/09

Traffic Complaint: Valdez Dispatch received a report of vehicles and snowmachines speeding and not stopping at stop signs in the Robe River Subdivision area. Officers are making extra patrols of the area.

Fish & Game: A local business called and stated they had a bird flying around the store. They advised they were going to get a net and try to catch it.

Animal Impound: A golden retriever was reported at large. The dog was found and impounded and subsequently taken to the animal shelter.

MVA H&R: A caller reported his vehicle was hit while parked. Officer made contact with the complainant, and documented the damage.

02/10

Animal at Large: A dog was reported off of its leash and is a constant issue.

Agency Assist: VPD received a call about a vehicle rollover at MP 54 of the Richardson highway. No injuries were reported and the call was transferred to MATCOM dispatch.

Trespassing: A caller reported returning home and finding exterior doors open, and multiple interior doors open. This case is currently under investigation.

02/11

Open Door: Officers secured an open door at a local business.

Welfare Check: A caller stated they had not heard from their 72-year-old friend who lives in Valdez and was concerned about him. Officers made contact with the individual and everything was ok.

Assault: VPD dispatch received a call from an individual who reported that he was assaulted by one of his employees. An officer responded and the caller indicated that he did not want the individual arrested, just trespassed from the property.

ETOH Pedestrian: Valdez dispatch received a call about an individual stumbling and falling into traffic. Officers responded to the area, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

2-5-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

2-9-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

2-9-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an active fire alarm at the Valdez Teen Center. After investigation of the area, no fire was found and the alarm was reset.

2-11-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

2-11-18Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

Please be careful of pedestrians walking on the roads.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 114