Police and Fire reports

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

02/12

Suspicious Person: A caller reported a suspicious person around their property. This case is currently under investigation.

Harassment: A caller was receiving multiple calls from his ex-wife and wanted her to stop. An officer contacted the individual and advised her to stop and to proceed through the court.

02/13

Animal Impound: Three dogs were reported running loose around the Valdez Mobile Home Park and defecating all over the place. The Community Safety Officer responded to the area and impounded one of the dogs. The other two had left the area prior to arrival.

MVA-D: Due to slippery roads, a vehicle accidently hit a truck pulling out of a parking driveway. An officer responded to investigate the extent of damage.

Animal at Large: A husky was running loose around the Valdez Mobile Home Park. The Community Safety Officer contacted the RO and advised them of the leash law.

Animal Neglect: Dogs were heard barking inside a residence. It didn’t appear as if anyone had let them outside. The Community Safety Officer contacted the RO and found the dogs were fine.

MVA – Hit & Run: A caller reported that their vehicle was sideswiped while parked at a local business. This case is under investigation.

Domestic Assault: Officers responded to a domestic dispute. After investigation, officer’s found it to be a verbal dispute only and the parties were separated.

02/14

Criminal Mischief: A caller reported that three individuals put sawdust in his fuel tank. This case is under investigation.

Welfare Check: A concerned citizen requested a welfare check on an individual who had not been seen recently. No tracks were seen outside their residence since the most recent snowfall. An officer contacted the individual. They stated they didn’t want to go anywhere and didn’t want to shovel snow.

MVA-D: An individual advised VPD that their vehicle had slid in to the ditch by Keystone Canyon and that they were going to be pulling the vehicle out themselves.

02/15

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual who was drinking and wouldn’t answer their door. The caller was afraid that they might hurt themself. Officers contacted the individual who was uninjured and found to be fine.

Serve Time: Joshua Wind Nelson, DOB: 05/13/1987, of Slana reported to Valdez Jail to serve time on Glennallen Fish & Game cases. Mr. Nelson is currently serving 10 days on two charges of Caribou Hunting Seasons & Bag Limits.

02/16

ETOH Pedestrian: Two intoxicated individuals were reported hanging out in front of a local business making a mess. Officers contacted one of the individuals and advised them to go somewhere else. The other individual had left the area prior to officer arrival.

Title 47 ETOH: VPD received a report of an individual dancing in the middle of the road and the complainant suspected them to be under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Officers made contact and found him to be extremely intoxicated and unable to care for himself. Since there was no sober party to release him to he was booked in to the Valdez Jail on a Title 47 hold for safe keeping and released the following morning when sober.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual who had indicated that they were going to harm them self. An officer contacted them and they indicated that they were planning on leaving the state in a week and there were no plans on harming themself.

Animal Impound: An older black husky mix was at large. The Animal Control Officer attempted to contact the RO of the dog and was not successful. The dog was impounded and brought to the animal shelter.

DUI: Valdez Police Department received a REDDI report (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) of a vehicle driving down the highway crossing the center line and driving erratically. Officers responded and contacted the vehicle matching the description. Gerald Kompkoff, DOB: 12/05/1970, of Cordova was arrested for Driving under the Influence. Mr. Kompkoff registered a breath-alcohol content of .366 and was transported to the Valdez Jail for processing and held on $1,000 bail. After mandatory arraignment the following day, Mr. Kompkoff was released on Electronic Monitoring.

02/17

Fish & Game: An Eagle was perched on a snow bank on Bremner and appeared to be injured. The Eagle was monitored closely and eventually flew away on its own.

ETOH Pedestrian: An intoxicated individual was reported walking down Copper Drive and climbed over a snow hill. An officer contacted the individual and they stated they were just playing their guitar in the snow. They were found to be fine.

02/18

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual who had supposedly ingested several sleeping pills in an attempt to harm themself. Officers attempted to contact the individual whom wanted nothing to do with the officers and said that they were fine. VPD received another welfare check request 2 hours later of the same nature and contacted the individual. EMS was requested and they were transported to the hospital.

2-13-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

2-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an active fire alarm at the Valdez Senior Center. After investigation of the area, no fire was found; the cause of the alarm was burnt food.

2-13-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

2-13-18 Valdez EMS and SAR responded to an individual needing medical assistance out in the field. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

2-16-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an active fire alarm at Peter Pan Cannery. After investigation of the area, no fire was found. The fire alarm was reset.

2-18-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 138