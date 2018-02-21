Public and Legal notices

NOTICE OF REGULAR MUNICIPAL AND SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION

OF THE CITY OF VALDEZ

TUESDAY, MAY 1, 2018

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to applicable law and ordinances (or Code of Laws of the City of Valdez) a general election will be held on MAY 1, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to elect candidates for the following offices:

MAYOR: Vacancy to Serve a Three (3) Year Term

CITY COUNCIL: Two (2) Vacancies to Serve a Three (3) Year Term

One (1) Vacancy, to Serve a Two (2) Year Term

SCHOOL BOARD: Two (2) Vacancies, to Serve a Three (3) Year Term

ELIGIBILITY OF CANDIDATES

City Council and City School Board: Must be a qualified elector of Alaska who has been a resident of the City of Valdez for a period of not less than one year immediately preceding the date of filing.

NOMINATING PETITIONS

Nominating petitions for the offices of City Council and School Board may be obtained at the City Clerk’s Office. The first date to file a petition for office will be FEBRUARY 15, 2018. Final date for filing a nominating petition will be MARCH 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

PRECINCTS, POLLING PLACES

The City consists of three election precincts for all regular and special City elections. The boundaries of these precincts are as follows:

Precinct #1: that portion of the City of Valdez which lies west of Hazelet Avenue.

Precinct #2: that portion of the City of Valdez which lies between Hazelet Avenue and a north/south line drawn through the point where Crooked Creek crosses the Richardson Highway (Salmon Turnaround).

Precinct #3: that portion of the City of Valdez which lies east of a north/south line drawn through the point where Crooked Creek crosses the Richardson Highway (Salmon Turnaround).

The polling places for these precincts shall be as follows:

Precinct #1: Teen Center

Precinct #2 City Council Chambers

Precinct #3 Robe River Subdivision Fire Station

A PERSON IS QUALIFIED TO VOTE WHO

1. Is a United States Citizen;

2. Is 18 years or older;

3. Has been a resident of the State of Alaska and the City of Valdez for 30 days immediately preceding the election;

4. Is registered 30 days prior to the election as required under Alaska Statutes 15.07 and is not registered to vote in another jurisdiction;

5. Is not disqualified under Article V of the State Constitution

Sheri L. Pierce, MMC, City Clerk

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, February 28th, 2018 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers. The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from Valdez Petroleum Terminal, Petro Star Inc. for a Conditional Use Permit to add a 55,000 barrel gasoline storage tank to their existing facility located on Tract 1, Port Valdez Subdivision.

The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible, comments may be presented to the Community Development Department in writing prior to the February 28th meeting. A copy of the comments will then be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: rrollenhagen@ci.valdez.ak.us

Anyone having questions concerning this request or who would like more detailed information should contact the Community Development Department at (907) 834-3401.