Police and fire reports

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

02/19

Cited: After being stopped for a traffic violation, Gillespie, Robert, DOB: 03/20/1963, of Valdez was cited for Driving with License

Suspended/Revoked and for not having valid vehicle insurance.

02/20

Agency Assistance: A citizen reported that his semi jack-knifed at approximately mile post 33 of the Richardson Highway blocking the entire highway causing a traffic hazard. This case was passed on to AST Matcom.

Found Property: A weapon was found in the Valdez area. Contact Valdez PD with descriptors to claim.

Trespass: Upon suspicious activity, a local citizen was requested to be trespassed from a local business. The individual was advised of the trespass warning.

Fraud: An individual reported that someone called them wanting to lower their credit card rates and it sounded like a fraud call.

Theft of Property: An Iphone6 was reported stolen. The property was later found under the seat of the owner’s vehicle.

Cited: After being stopped for a traffic violation, Thomas, Curtis, DOB: 09/12/1977, of Valdez was cited for Driving Without a Valid Operator’s License and was given a warning for headlight requirements.

Gunshot Heard: Multiple callers reported hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area of Falcon Ave in Robe River Subdivision. Officers responded and contacted individuals lighting off fireworks. They were issued warnings and were told to cease; they complied.

02/21

Arrested: Baird II, William, DOB: 09/13/1982, of Valdez was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault 4th degree and Disorderly Conduct.

Serve Time: Bellamy, Brooke, DOB: 10/22/1980, of Valdez checked into the Valdez Jail to serve time. Original charge: DUI.

Cited: After being stopped for a traffic violation, Barnes, Tristan, DOB: 07/21/1994, of Valdez was cited for Driving With License Suspended/Revoked.

02/22

Possible Drunk Driver: An employee at a local business reported 2 male individuals were leaving the business intoxicated and driving a vehicle. Both individuals were contacted and upon field sobriety tests, they were both found to be negative for any signs of alcohol.

Fraud: An employee at a local business reported individuals paid for their meal with a counterfeit $50 bill. This case is currently under investigation.

Warrant Arrest: Enoch, Darren, DOB: 08/22/1987, of Wasilla was arrested on an outstanding $50 Palmer AST JS warrant for Probation Violation – Failure to Comply with conditions of probation regarding alcohol screening. Original charge: DUI.

Animal Impound: The animal control officer impounded a dog after it was seen running at large in front of the Valdez Fire Department.

Public Service: The School Resource Officer conducted a public speaking/appearance on weapon safety at the Gilson Middle School.

Arrested: Avila, Jourdan, DOB: 06/29/1992, of Valdez was arrested for 4 counts of Violating Conditions of Release.

Motor Vehicle Accident involving Injury: A Big State Logistics tanker was reported to have run off the roadway at the Richardson Highway and Dayville Road intersection. The proper entities were notified.

02/23

Possible Drunk Driver: An anonymous complainant reported a possible drunk driver swerving on Kobuk Street approximately 13 minutes prior to making the call to VPD dispatch. Officers searched the area but was unable to locate any vehicles matching the description.

Arrested: Avila, Jourdan, DOB: 06/29/1992, of Valdez was arrested for 4 counts of Violating Conditions of Release and 2 counts of Misconduct Involving Weapons 3rd degree.

02/25

Fish & Game: A large, white bird was reported to have its foot or talons caught under the hood of a truck parked on the street on Copper Ave. An officer responded and found an eagle that was eating garbage out of the back of the vehicle and it was indeed stuck to the vehicle. The eagle was freed and flew off.

Fraud: An employee at a local business reported a male individual paid with a counterfeit $20 bill. This case is currently under investigation.

2-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an active fire alarm at Peter Pan Seafood’s. After investigation of the area, no fire was found; the alarm was reset.

2-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an active fire alarm at Valdez Armory. After investigation of the area, no fire was found; the alarm was reset.

2-22-18 Valdez EMS responded to a single vehicle tanker accident with flammable liquid. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center. Additional resources were called to clean up the scene.

2-23-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request.

2-23-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request.

2-24-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an odd smell of smoke from a home. The home owner had just light the pellet stove and that is where the smell was coming from.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 108