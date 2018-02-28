Public and Legal notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPERTY TAX VALUATION APPEAL PROCESS

The City of Valdez mailed Property Tax Assessment notices to all property owners of record on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

To appeal the assessed valuation of property, all appeals must be filed in writing on forms provided by the City of Valdez. Appeal forms are now available at the front desk of City Hall, 212 Chenega Street, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The deadline for filing property tax assessment appeals to the Board of Equalization is Friday March 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

Allie Ferko, Deputy City Clerk

POSTED: February 28, 2018

Are you interested in serving on CVTC’s Board of Directors?

With the exception of incumbents running for reelection, all candidates for election to the Board of Directors must be nominated by petition. This petition (and qualification information) may be picked up at either CVTC office, or downloaded from CVTC’s website at http://www.cvtc.org.

The petition must be signed by fifteen (15) or more cooperative members and submitted no later than Friday, March 30th at 6:00 p.m. There is one seat available in the Valdez district and two seats in the Glennallen district. For more information, contact Rebecca Smith at 835-7741 or rsmith@cvtc.org.