Police and Fire reports

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

02/26

Vehicle in the Ditch – A vehicle was reported in the ditch. Officers arrived on scene and the occupants of the vehicle where no longer with the vehicle.

02/27

Traffic Complaint – A caller reported a vehicle speeding and passing other vehicles in town. Officers were able to locate the vehicle and spoke with the driver and gave them a warning for speed.

Fraud – An individual called the police department to report that they received a text from someone pretending to be their boss. The text requested the person go to the store and purchase iTunes cards and text an image of the codes to them. Please confirm with your employer before buying any gift cards and sending information through text.

02/28

Found Property – Several items were found in the Valdez area. If you are missing binoculars, car stereo, air compressor or headlight restor kit, please contact the Valdez police department with a description of these items.

DUI – Arrested Russell Holford, DOB 7/2/64, of Valdez for DUI. Subject had a BrAC of .183.

03/01

MVA w/Damage - A vehicle owner called to report another vehicle just struck their car in one of the schools parking lots. An officer arrived and supplied forms to the drivers so they could report the damage to their insurance companies.

Serve Time – David J. Gadomski, DOB 4/17/78, reported to the Valdez jail to serve his time on his original charge of DUI

03/02

Arrested – Arrested Glen R. Mills, DOB 5/29/70, of Valdez, for Violating Conditions of Release on his original charge of Felony DUI out of Anchorage.

03/03

Possible Drunk Driver – A caller reported that someone was in a parked car passed out in the driver’s seat while the vehicle was running. The caller took the keys out of the ignition and went inside to call a cab. When the caller returned to the parking lot the vehicle was gone. Officers attempted to find the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

Traffic Complaint – A vehicle was reported stuck in the snow near the park strip. The driver was contacted and said they will be getting it out soon. The driver was given a citation for driving where prohibited.

DUI – Christopher A. Sparks, DOB 5/1/93, of Valdez, was arrested for DUI, Resisting Arrest, Assault 4, and Reckless Driving. Subject had a BrAC of .218.

MVA w/Damage – A motor vehicle accident was reported, due to icy roads, but with only minor damage.

03/04

Recue – A kayaker had flipped their kayak in the harbor and was getting swept out to see. The Coast Guard arrived and recued the kayaker and was transported to the hospital.

2-26-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

2-27-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

3-1-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

3-1-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

3-1-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request

3-1-18 Valdez Fire responded to Mountain Sky Hotel for an active fire alarm. After investigation of the area, no fire was located. However charring was found in a room that was being repaired. The fire teams ventilated the area and searched for additional fire spots.

3-1-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request.

3-2-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request.

3-3-18 Valdez Fire responded to the Best Western for an active fire alarm. After investigation of the area, no fire was found. There was however overheated machinery that needed to be repaired.

3-4-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual who had fallen out of his kayak in the Port of Valdez. The USCG was able to pull the patient from the water and the EMS team was able to stabilize the patient. The patient was transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

3-4-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 105