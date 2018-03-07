Public and Legal notices

CITY OF VALDEZ

PUBLIC NOTICE

PRINCE WILLIAM SOUND REGIONAL CITIZENS’ ADVISORY COUNCIL

BOARD OF DIRECTORS VACANCY

The City of Valdez is seeking a qualified applicant to serve on the Prince William Sound Regional Citizens’ Advisory Council Board of Directors. This is a dedicated seat for the City of Valdez, to serve a two-year term.

The City of Valdez would best be served by a representative who:

• Understands her/his community, its needs, concerns and perspectives;

• Has a rudimentary familiarity with oil transportation issues;

• Has a home and work schedule flexible enough to allow participation and travel;

• Is committed to the mission of promoting environmentally safe operation of the Alyeska terminal and associated tankers; and

• Seeks opportunities to foster cooperative and constructive relationships between citizens, industry, and regulatory agencies.

A Director can expect to devote an average of 15 hours per month on PWSRCAC business. The full Board conducts three 2-day meetings in January, May and September. In addition, annual budget and planning meetings are held, as well as special meetings and opportunities to participate in committees or work groups.

If you are interested in serving on the PWSRCAC Board of Directors, please submit a board application, letter of interest addressed to the Valdez City Council, and resume no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 13th, 2018. Application materials can be submitted in person at City Hall, by mail to City of Valdez, Office of the City Clerk, PO BOX 307, Valdez, AK 99686, or by email to spierce@ci.valdez.ak.us.

PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPERTY TAX VALUATION APPEAL PROCESS

The City of Valdez mailed Property Tax Assessment notices to all property owners of record on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

To appeal the assessed valuation of property, all appeals must be filed in writing on forms provided by the City of Valdez. Appeal forms are now available at the front desk of City Hall, 212 Chenega Avenue, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The deadline for filing property tax assessment appeals to the Board of Equalization is Friday March 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

___________________________________________________________

Allie Ferko, Deputy City Clerk

POSTED: February 28, 2018

NOTICE OF REGULAR MUNICIPAL AND SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION

OF THE CITY OF VALDEZ

TUESDAY, MAY 1, 2018

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to applicable law and ordinances (or Code of Laws of the City of Valdez) a general election will be held on MAY 1, 2018, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to elect candidates for the following offices:

MAYOR: Vacancy to Serve a Three (3) Year Term

CITY COUNCIL: Two (2) Vacancies to Serve a Three (3) Year Term

One (1) Vacancy, to Serve a Two (2) Year Term

SCHOOL BOARD: Two (2) Vacancies, to Serve a Three (3) Year Term

ELIGIBILITY OF CANDIDATES

City Council and City School Board: Must be a qualified elector of Alaska who has been a resident of the City of Valdez for a period of not less than one year immediately preceding the date of filing.

NOMINATING PETITIONS

Nominating petitions for the offices of City Council and School Board may be obtained at the City Clerk’s Office. The first date to file a petition for office will be FEBRUARY 15, 2018. Final date for filing a nominating petition will be MARCH 15, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

PRECINCTS, POLLING PLACES

The City consists of three election precincts for all regular and special City elections. The boundaries of these precincts are as follows:

Precinct #1: that portion of the City of Valdez which lies west of Hazelet Avenue.

Precinct #2: that portion of the City of Valdez which lies between Hazelet Avenue and a north/south line drawn through the point where Crooked Creek crosses the Richardson Highway (Salmon Turnaround).

Precinct #3: that portion of the City of Valdez which lies east of a north/south line drawn through the point where Crooked Creek crosses the Richardson Highway (Salmon Turnaround).

The polling places for these precincts shall be as follows:

Precinct #1: Teen Center

Precinct #2 City Council Chambers

Precinct #3 Robe River Subdivision Fire Station

A PERSON IS QUALIFIED TO VOTE WHO

1. Is a United States Citizen;

2. Is 18 years or older;

3. Has been a resident of the State of Alaska and the City of Valdez for 30 days immediately preceding the election;

4. Is registered 30 days prior to the election as required under Alaska Statutes 15.07 and is not registered to vote in another jurisdiction;

5. Is not disqualified under Article V of the State Constitution

Sheri L. Pierce, MMC, City Clerk