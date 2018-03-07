Matilda Ann Wonder, known by all as "Tillie", beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend to many, passed peacefully on the evening of February 24, 2018 amongst family in Seattle, Washington. She was a 68 year old passionate Alaskan woman who cared deeply about her community.

A graduate of the University of Alaska as well as the Art Institute of Seattle, she was an avid photographer and artist with many credits to her name. She had an immense passion for the outdoors. Thompson Pass and the surrounding Chugach Mountains being her favorite playground as she spent years documenting the natural history of the Lowe River Delta and the Valdez area.

Born in Carmel, California on April 15, 1949, Tillie first moved to Delta Junction, Alaska in 1951 with her father Mike Lopez and mother Kathleen. Eventually settling in old town Valdez in 1960. A survivor of the 1964 earthquake she was relocated up country to Copper Valley while the town was rebuilt. Returning to Valdez she graduated from Valdez High School in the spring of 1967. After spending time in California and Hawaii, she again returned to Valdez in 1972 with her husband and son Chad. She welcomed her second son Toby the following year. Tillie remained in Valdez until recently. It was always her home.

Spending over 30 years dedicated to the beautification of her home town, it was with pride every spring she planted her flower beds and hanging baskets that adorned the City of Valdez. She considered it a labor of love and a part of who she was.

Tillie is predeceased by her mother Kathleen Lopez; father Mike Lopez; and her beloved dog Pansy. Tillie is survived by her step-mother Verna Lopez; son Chad Wonder, wife Jennifer; son Toby Wonder, wife Michelle, grandson Enzo; brothers Michael Lopez; Tim Lopez, wife Cindy; Tom Lopez; Eric Lopez; nieces, nephews and too many friends to name.

A Memorial service will be held Saturday, August 4, 2018 on Thompson Pass along with a spreading of ashes. A reception in Valdez to follow.