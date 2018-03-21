Public and Legal notices

City of Valdez

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

Project Name: Senior Center Carport Bird Netting

Project Number: 18-350-1707

Contract Number: 1371

Cost Code: 350-0310-55000.1707

March 14, 2018

Dear Contractor:

This project includes, but is not necessarily limited to:

Installing approximately 7,300 sf of bird netting on the ceiling of the Senior Center Carport.

This Request for Quotes will be used for construction quotes under $40,000.

A copy of the quote schedule is attached for your use in submitting quotes. Quotes will be accepted until 2:00pm local time on April 4, 2018, at the office of the Capital Facilities Director, 300 Airport Road, Suite 201, PO Box 307, Valdez, Alaska 99686. Quotes will be accepted via email, fax, mail, or in person. Fax number: 907-835-5574. There will be a non-mandatory Pre-Quote meeting at 11:00 am local time on March 28, 2018 at the Valdez Senior Center Carport, 1300 E Hanagita, Valdez, Alaska 99686. The City’s Project Manager is Stan Porritt; sporritt@ci.valdez.ak.us

All work shall be completed in accordance with the Specifications and/or Plans within 30 calendar days of the date of the written Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages will be assessed in the amount of fifty dollars ($50.00) for each calendar day the project remains incomplete past the completion date.

All bidders should visit the site and view existing conditions before submitting quotes.

The following items must be included within your quote:

1. Copy of current Alaska Contractor License.

2. Copy of current Alaska Business License.

The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities or informalities in a quote, to reject any and all quotes without cause, and to re-solicit for quotes.

The current minimum prevailing wage rates as published by the Alaska Department of Labor must be paid if required by law. The requirement of the Alaska Employment Preference Act (AS 36.10) must be met in performing the work of this Quote. Certified payrolls must be submitted to the Alaska Department of Labor.

Work shall be completed in accordance with the attached the attached specifications titled ‘Technical Specification for Bird Netting,’ the attached photos and asbuilts, the City of Valdez Standard Specifications and Standard Details (dated April 2003), and Division 10- Standard General Provisions, Section 10.07 – Measurement and Payment for all work described in the Scope of Work. An electronic copy can be viewed on our Website at: http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us.

If you have any further questions or comments, please do not hesitate to contact the assigned project manager.

PUBLIC NOTICE

PROPERTY TAX VALUATION APPEAL PROCESS

The City of Valdez mailed Property Tax Assessment notices to all property owners of record on Thursday, March 1, 2018.

To appeal the assessed valuation of property, all appeals must be filed in writing on forms provided by the City of Valdez. Appeal forms are now available at the front desk of City Hall, 212 Chenega Avenue, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The deadline for filing property tax assessment appeals to the Board of Equalization is Friday March 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

___________________________________________________________

Allie Ferko, Deputy City Clerk

POSTED: February 28, 2018