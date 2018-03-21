Police and Fire reports

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

03/12

Snow Removal – Multiple vehicle owners were given warnings for impeding snow removal.

Domestic Disturbance – At approximately 0144 hours, VPD received a report of a domestic dispute in progress. Investigating officers received conflicting reports from all parties involved as to what had occurred. There was no physical evidence to corroborate the accounts given. The parties were separated within the residence for the evening.

Domestic Disturbance – VPD received another call around 0630 hours from the same residence as earlier in the evening reporting that there was loud arguing coming from the apartment next door. Officers arrived on scene to investigate. All occupants of the house denied any wrong doings and reported that they had only been playing video games.

Animal at Large – A small collie type dog was reported to be running down Hazelet and it appeared to be injured. Animal Control responded to the area but could not locate the animal.

Summons: Louis Allen Nations, DOB: 9/23/56, of Valdez was issued a summons for Reckless Driving after investigating an accident that occurred on 2/22/18.

03/13

Extra Patrol – Extra Patrol was requested for the Mayor’s Cup race scheduled for March 17th, 2018.

Animal Impound – A dog was impounded in the area of Salcha Way.

Vehicle Accident – A single car rollover was reported around Mile Post 5.5 of the Richardson Hwy. Emergency personnel responded to the scene. One of the occupants had left the scene; the remaining occupants were on scene and determined to be un-injured. The vehicle was impounded as part of an additional investigation.

Arrested: Patrick Ryan O’Larey, DOB: 3/13/86, of Valdez was arrested on an outstanding Valdez Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Arraignment on a Criminal Trespass Charge after he was contacted leaving the scene of the above accident. Mr. O’Larey posted bail in the amount of $500.

03/14

Traffic Stop: A VPD officer made contact with a driver on South Meals. The driver had not turned on his headlights, thus was driving in the dark. He was determined to not be impaired and was given a warning for headlight requirements.

Found Property: A passport belonging to a juvenile was found and turned in to VPD. A message was left with the juvenile’s aunt. The item has not been picked up.

Fish & Game: A caller reported that there was a dead mountain goat along the road by salmon turn.

Disturbance: Officers were dispatched to the report of several people in the hallway at a local hotel who were very angry and causing a scene. The individuals were upset about their trip being cancelled because their guide had left unexpectedly. All parties left without further incident.

03/15

Vehicle Theft – VPD received a report of a Bobcat loader missing from a local hotel. The Bobcat was last seen the night before.

Arrested: Levi Matthew Desanti Jones, DOB: 7/25/95, of Snohomish, WA was arrested for Vehicle Theft when he was found driving the Bobcat that was reported stolen the day before. Mr. Jones was held at the Valdez Jail for arraignment where he was later released on his own recognizance.

Animal Problems – A caller in the Valdez Mobile Home Park area reported that they are continually having problems with their neighbor’s dogs coming into their yard and porch area. The report was passed on to the Animal Control Officer.

Animal Impound – A dog was found by a passerby near the Airport Road and Richardson Highway intersection and brought it to the shelter. The owner called later and asked about the dog and was told that they could contact the shelter during business hours to pay the impound fees and retrieve the dog.

03/16

Animal: A caller reported finding a dead dog in the middle of the road. It was later determined that the dog had jumped out of its owner’s truck while the vehicle was traveling down the highway.

****Dog owners – please make sure your pets are properly secured in your vehicle*****

Fish & Game: A caller reported having issues with a coyote in their yard that appeared to be acting strange. The caller reported that she could not scare it away.

Sexual Assault: A caller reported an assault that had occurred the night before. This case is under investigation.

03/17

Lost Property - A duck tape wallet was lost in the Valdez area. If you have found this item, please turn it in to the Police Department.

03/18

Possible Drunk Driver – VPD dispatch received a report of a person driving a black truck heading outbound who was most likely intoxicated. The caller reported that the vehicle almost hit other vehicles. Officers made contact with the driver who was not impaired, but distracted from eating his dinner while driving.

Driving While License Suspended – Robert C. Gillespie, DOB: 03/20/63, of Valdez was issued a citation for Driving While License Suspended, Expired Registration and No Proof of Insurance after being stopped on a routine traffic stop.

3-13-18 Valdez EMS responded to a single vehicle rollover. Individuals were treated at the scene.

3-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to fire alarm activation at Mt Sky Hotel. After investigation of the area, no fire was found and the fire alarm was reset.

3-15-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

3-17-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request

3-17-18 Valdez EMS were on standby during the Mayor’s Cup races.

3-18-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 95