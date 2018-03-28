Police and Fire reports

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

03/19

Animal Impound: A dog was found running loose around the gas station and taken to the shelter for impound.

Arrest: Nickolas S.L. Mills, DOB: 6/3/87 of Valdez was arrested on an outstanding Anchorage Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear, original charge of Assault 4. After appearing for a mandatory arraignment, Mr. Mills was ordered to serve 240 days with 150 suspended.

Arrest: David J. Gadomski, DOB: 4/17/78 of Valdez was arrested on an outstanding Palmer warrant for Failure to Appear to Court on an original charge of Assault 4. Mr. Gadomski was held at the Valdez Jail to serve 3 days.

Public Assist: VPD dispatch received a report of a port-a-potty that was sliding across the parking lot due to the wind. The caller was concerned that it would tip over or hit some vehicles. The responsible party of the potty was contacted to take care of it.

03/20

Disturbance: A caller reported that someone was yelling obscenities and screaming bloody murder. Officers made contact with two individuals who were intoxicated. One of the individuals had a cut on his face but refused assistance.

Arrest: Shawn A. McAvinew, DOB: 5/9/93 of Chugiak was arrested for DUI. Mr. McAvinew was contacted by officers after they received a report from another driver that someone in a pickup had run over all the cones on Egan. Mr. McAvinew provided a BrAC of .246. He posted bail in the amount $500 dollars and was released to a sober person.

Trespassing: A homeowner requested to have an individual trespassed from their rental property. The subject was reported to be residing in the residence without permission.

Arrested: A female juvenile was taken into custody for assaulting another juvenile. She was held until other arrangements were made by the Juvenile Probation Officer.

Burglar Alarm: VPD received a report of a burglar alarm activation at a local business. Officers responded to the location and found a door was open. The officers cleared and secured the building.

Burglar Alarm: VPD received a report of a burglar alarm activation at a local business. Officers met with the owner at the business and found an interior door was not shut correctly. The owner secured the building and reset the alarm.

03/21

MVA – Damage: A vehicle backed into another vehicle causing damage. An officer issued par forms.

Threat: An individual was calling a local business and sending vague threats to an employee. An officer contacted the person and advised them to stop or they would be charged with harassment.

Stop Field/Investigation: An officer contacted a young child walking alongside Airport Road. Due to the high winds, the officer provided the child with transportation to their house.

03/22

Traffic Hazard: An officer removed trash cans from the roadway. There was an address on the trash cans and were returned to the owner.

Trespassing: A homeowner requested to have an individual trespassed from their residence. An officer advised the individual of the trespass warning.

Public Appearance: An officer participated with the Marine Technology class on an overnight trip exploring snow caves.

911 Hang Up: Dispatch received a 911 hang up from a residence. Upon call back, the line was busy. An officer responded to the location and found that the phone lines were being worked on and everything was fine.

Drug Disposal: 75 lbs of prescription drugs were disposed of by the Police Dept.

Barking Dog: A dog was continuously barking for an hour and a half. An officer contacted the RO who brought the dog inside.

03/23

MIP: A caller reported that several juveniles keep partying on a trial near their residence, leaving all their garbage behind. An officer contacted the juveniles and confiscated some beer prior to consumption and had them leave the area.

03/24

Traffic Complaint: A fuel truck was reported driving erratically at MP 47 of the Richardson Hwy. An officer contacted the driver at MP 12 who stated they did cross the center line a few times trying to avoid rough patches on the road.

03/25

Animal Information: VPD received an anonymous report of a dog locked inside a business for long periods of time and only let out to use the bathroom throughout the day. The caller was concerned of the dog’s welfare. This case was forwarded to the Animal Control Officer.

Burglar Alarm: A burglar alarm was activated at a local business. Officers responded and found that an employee has set the alarm off.

3-19-18 Valdez EMS responded to a medivac request

3-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to fire alarm activation at Valdez Pioneer Field. After investigation of the area, no fire was found and the fire alarm was reset.

3-23-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 116