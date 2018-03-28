Public and Legal notices

City of Valdez

Invitation to Bid

March 16, 2018:

Project: Kelsey Dock Interpretive Center – Phase 1

Project Number: 17-312-6400 / Contract Number: 1370

This project includes, but is not necessarily limited to:

Construction of a new covered pavilion and port offices attached to the existing restrooms at Kelsey Dock and associated site work. Phase 2 may include renovations to the Museum Annex (Yellow Building) located across the street from Kelsey Dock, and/or preparation of an offsite facility to receive artifacts from the Museum Annex.

Engineers Estimate for construction is between $ 1.5M and $ 2.0M.

Sealed bids will be accepted until 4:00pm local time on April 10, 2018, at the office of the Capital Facilities Director, 300 Airport Road, Suite 201, P. O. Box 307, Valdez, Alaska 99686. The bids will be publicly opened and read at that time.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the office of the Capital Facilities Director, 300 Airport Road, Suite 201, Valdez, Alaska on March 23, 2018 at 9:00 am, followed immediately by a site visit. Contractors are strongly encouraged to participate in this meeting and are cautioned that attendance will be considered in scoring of qualifications packet.

Complete sets of the bid documents may be purchased from Digital Blueprint, 903 West Northern Lights Blvd., Anchorage, AK 99503, (907) 274-4060. Bid documents may also be downloaded from the City of Valdez website at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us; documents are located under “Bids” on the lower right hand side of the opening page. Bidders are encouraged to download, fill out, and return the Request for Addendum form located at the link listed above to ensure receipt of any addendum issued for this project.

Bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required.

The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities or informalities in a bid and to reject any and all bids without cause.

Current minimum prevailing wage rates as published by the Alaska Department of Labor must be paid if required by law.

Requirements of the Alaska Employment Preference (AS 36.10) must be met.

The City of Valdez “Standard Specifications, Division 10 ‘Standard General Provisions’”, as modified and included in this procurement, applies to the project.

City of Valdez

REQUEST FOR QUOTES

Project Name: Senior Center Carport Bird Netting

Project Number: 18-350-1707

Contract Number: 1371

Cost Code: 350-0310-55000.1707

March 14, 2018

Dear Contractor:

This project includes, but is not necessarily limited to:

Installing approximately 7,300 sf of bird netting on the ceiling of the Senior Center Carport.

This Request for Quotes will be used for construction quotes under $40,000.

A copy of the quote schedule is attached for your use in submitting quotes. Quotes will be accepted until 2:00pm local time on April 4, 2018, at the office of the Capital Facilities Director, 300 Airport Road, Suite 201, PO Box 307, Valdez, Alaska 99686. Quotes will be accepted via email, fax, mail, or in person. Fax number: 907-835-5574. There will be a non-mandatory Pre-Quote meeting at 11:00 am local time on March 28, 2018 at the Valdez Senior Center Carport, 1300 E Hanagita, Valdez, Alaska 99686. The City’s Project Manager is Stan Porritt; sporritt@ci.valdez.ak.us

All work shall be completed in accordance with the Specifications and/or Plans within 30 calendar days of the date of the written Notice to Proceed. Liquidated damages will be assessed in the amount of fifty dollars ($50.00) for each calendar day the project remains incomplete past the completion date.

All bidders should visit the site and view existing conditions before submitting quotes.

The following items must be included within your quote:

1. Copy of current Alaska Contractor License.

2. Copy of current Alaska Business License.

The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities or informalities in a quote, to reject any and all quotes without cause, and to re-solicit for quotes.

The current minimum prevailing wage rates as published by the Alaska Department of Labor must be paid if required by law. The requirement of the Alaska Employment Preference Act (AS 36.10) must be met in performing the work of this Quote. Certified payrolls must be submitted to the Alaska Department of Labor.

Work shall be completed in accordance with the attached the attached specifications titled ‘Technical Specification for Bird Netting,’ the attached photos and asbuilts, the City of Valdez Standard Specifications and Standard Details (dated April 2003), and Division 10- Standard General Provisions, Section 10.07 – Measurement and Payment for all work described in the Scope of Work. An electronic copy can be viewed on our Website at: http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us.

If you have any further questions or comments, please do not hesitate to contact the assigned project manager.

REGULAR TRANSFER

Amelia Estrada d/b/a Ernertos Taqueria located at 328 Egan Dr. is applying for transfer of a Restaurant Eating Place AS 04.11.100 liquor license to Rick Simpson, Jereme Wesley, Brandon Killian d/b/a/ The Stampmill.

Interested persons should submit written comment to their local governing body, the applicant and to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board at 550 West 7th Ave, Suite 1600, Anchorage AK 99501.

(3/14-3/28)