Deadlines loom this week for property tax appeals, the PFD, and voting

The end of March will close the windows on a number of important opportunities

Tony Gorman at the LIO will be able to help PFD applicants until Friday.

March madness does not end with basketball – it also brings hard and fast deadlines to fatten your wallet and have your say in the upcoming municipal elections.

The deadline to apply for the Permanent Fund Dividend, register to vote in the May 1 municipal elections, and property tax appeals are this week.

For the procrastinators amongst us, the deadlines could be even more serious due to the fact that Saturday is the last day of the month; those looking for official help from a real person need to wrap up business before the end of the business day this Friday.

Voter registration

The municipal elections that will decide a new mayor, three city council seats and two school board terms are May 1.

If you are already registered to vote in Valdez at the current address where you live, you are ready to vote. However, if you are new to Valdez or Alaska and wish to vote in the municipal elections, you must be registered at a current Valdez address by April 1.

You can register to vote at the DMV, the LIO and at city hall. Online registration through the DMV is allowed, as long as your current address matches the information on file. Paper registrations through the mail can be printed from the Division of Elections website.

Tax appeals

Tax assessments were mailed out to Valdez property owners March 1 according to a notice published in the Valdez Star, and anyone who does not agree with the estimated value of their property can file an appeal with the Board of Equalization – but the time to make that appeal is short.

"To appeal the assessed valuation of property, all appeals must be filed in writing on forms provided by the City of Valdez," the city says in its public notice. "Appeal forms are now available at the front desk of City Hall, 212 Chenega Street, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday."

The deadline for filing property tax assessment appeals to the Board of Equalization is Friday March 30, 2018 at 5:00 p.m.

The dividend

While lawmakers wrestle with the amount of this year's dividend, the vast majority of Alaskans are eligible for a share of the state's oil wealth - but time is running out to get yours if you have not yet applied.

The deadline to file an application for the Permanent Fund Dividend is midnight Saturday, March 31.

Tony Gorman at the Legislative Information Office (LIO) is the Permanent Fund's application point man in Valdez – but he warns late birds that the Valdez office will not be open this coming Saturday.

Anyone who needs hands-on help filing for the Permanent Fund in Valdez must come to the LIO well before the close of business this Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Applicants can still file for the dividend online – but don't wait until Saturday night – the program does not grant filing extensions due to technical difficulties or for any other reason.

Source: Division of Elections

"Online applications can be filed up to 11:59 p.m. AKDT on Saturday, March 31, 2018," PFD officials say in a handout for applicants. "You must receive a confirmation number for your online application to be timely."

Officials also say that if you do not have the documents that may be needed to apply, you should file an application anyway, and there is a separate deadline for supplying documentation if any is required.

Applicants may also file the application by mail, but the envelope must be postmarked no later than March 31 – to ensure your application is postmarked on time, have the clerk stamp it in person at the post office. Just remember the post office is only open from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturdays.