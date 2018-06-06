Fishing, acting, writing, yoga, rock climbing – Valdez is busy these days

Several multi-day events coming up for locals and visitors alike

Two of the summer's biggest events begin this week; the Rock and Flow Festival kicks off Friday, and the Last Frontier Theatre Conference begins Sunday – providing over a week's worth of activities and events. Above, Schatzie Schaefers and Rob Lecrone introductory song from last year's Fringe Festival. Two of the summer's biggest events begin this week; the Rock and Flow Festival kicks off Friday, and the Last Frontier Theatre Conference begins Sunday – providing over a week's worth of activities and events. Above, Schatzie Schaefers and Rob Lecrone introductory song from last year's Fringe Festival.

There is something for just about everyone happening in Valdez in the coming days.

The Valdez Rock and Flow Festival is set to begin this Friday – a three-day affair featuring rock climbing and yoga-oriented events sponsored by Valdez Adventure Alliance, the same group that organizes the popular Ice Climbing Festival and Fat Bike events.

"Any proceeds from our events and state park operations are re-invested directly into making the events and state parks better," the group says on its website.

Volunteers for the event can qualify for free passes the website also says.

The Rock and Flow Fest has events for all age and skill levels - a guide to the events is on page 12 of this edition of the Valdez Star.

As the Rock and Flow Fest will be in full form Saturday, the Last Frontier Theatre Conference will be coming to life Saturday, paving the way for seven days of "all things theatre."

This year, 57 plays new plays in development will be featured in the play labs.

"The center of the event is the developmental Play Lab, running since 1995," Theatre Conference coordinator Dawson Moore said in a press release last week. "It features 57 playwrights, all of whom will be in attendance."

While attendees pay a registration fee to be able to participate in events, the public will have plenty of ways to enjoy entertainment provided by the conference.

"There are seven evenings of live theatre, which are open to the public for no charge," Moore said. "They include productions by Portland's Speculative Drama; Chicago's Midnight Summit Ensemble; Seattle's Snowflake Avalanche; and Anchorage's Cyrano's Theatre Company, TBA Theatre Company, and RKP Productions."

Photo via Lee Hart Lee Hart, third from left, joined other state and national outdoor industry leaders as Gov. Bill Walker, center, signed a proclamation recognizing June as Great Outdoors Month. Hart is the executive director of Valdez Adventure Alliance, the group organizing this week's Rock and Flow Festival.

More information is available in the Theatre Conference insert included with this week's Valdez Star or on the PWSC website.

To add to the fun, the Halibut Hullabaloo - a special ten-day derby within the regular Valdez Halibut Derby also begins Friday.

"Catch the largest halibut during this 10day period and you will win $1,000 cash, in addition to the weekly prizes," the Valdez Fish Derbies says on its website. "A big halibut caught during the Hullabaloo could also hold on as the largest fish until the end of the derby and win the $10,000 first place prize in the derby."

Entrants do not need any special tickets or entries but must be valid holders of a regular halibut derby ticket.

The Halibut Hullabaloo begins June 8 and ends June 17.