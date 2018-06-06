Library reopened its doors Monday at its home building on Fairbanks St.

Grand opening was held to welcome back users after operations were moved for remodel

Library Assistant Debbie Larcom (left) on Monday helped Calvin Ureda - the first person to check a book out of the Valdez Consortium Library after it reopened to the public after a long remodel. Head librarian Mollie Good, center.

Library services are again available at the facility's home building.

The Valdez Consortium Library reopened its doors for a quiet Grand Opening Monday after it was forced to relocate services during the winter during a remodeling of the Fairbanks St building.

"The library has been closed for a little over three months," said Mollie Good, the head librarian who was on hand for the grand opening. "We've got new carpet all through the facility."

Old wallpaper has been taken out, and fresh paint applied in its stead.

"Everything has been really freshened up, cleaned up," Good said while a patron checked out a book for the first time at the newly remodeled building.

"The downstairs is not quite ready yet, but it will be in the next couple of days," Good said, noting the work to upgrade it is complete, but the rest of the infrastructure just needs to be put back in place. "At this point we just encourage people to come in and check it out."

Library services have been available through a makeshift service based out of the Teen Center.

"It's pretty exciting," Good said. "We miss everyone."

In addition to the obvious – hard copy books available for checkout- the Valdez Consortium Library offers a wide variety of services that are open to the public.

Computers for internet access, copy services and ebooks are all available at the library. An inter-library system also allows users to borrow available books from other libraries across Alaska.

"The Valdez Consortium Library is a combined public and academic library, serving the community of Valdez and Prince William Sound College," the library says on the city's website.

It is currently open seven days a week; check the city's website for hours operation on specific days.