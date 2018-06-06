Legal notices

NOTICE OF UTILITY TARIFF FILING

Copper Valley Long Distance, Inc. (CVLD) hereby gives notice that on June 4, 2018 it filed TA40- 555 with the Regulatory Commission of Alaska (the Commission).

With this filing, CVLD introduces a new calling plan for business customers who subscribe to Copper Valley Telephone Cooperative, Inc.’s Hosted PBX service. The Hosted PBX Calling Plan offers unlimited intra and interstate calling for $2.00 per month per seat subscribed to under the CVTC Hosted PBX service. Hosted PBX customers may also subscribe to another existing CVLD calling plan as long as all seats minutes of use are combined for purposes of billing. This tariff filing will go into effect after a thirty (30) day review period, or July 5, 2018.

A copy of this tariff revision can be reviewed at the offices of CVLD at 329 Fairbanks Street, Suite 12, Valdez, AK 99686. This filing may also be inspected at the offices of the Commission at 701 West 8th Avenue, Suite 300, Anchorage, AK 99501, (907) 276-6222.

Any person may file written comments on the tariff revision with the Commission at the address above or via email to rca_mail@rca.state.ak.us. To assure that the Commission has sufficient time to consider the comments prior to the revisions taking effect, it is suggested that your comments be filed no later than June 26, 2018, and include a statement that you have filed a copy of the comments with CVLD.

Dated this 4th day of June 2018.

###

NOTICE OF THE 57th ANNUAL MEETING

COPPER VALLEY TELEPHONE COOPERATIVE

Valdez District Registration: 5:30 PM

Thursday, June 21st 2018 Meeting: 6:30 PM

Valdez Civic Center

AGENDA

1. Call to Order, Determination of Quorum, Notice of Meeting

2. Approval of 2017 Annual Meeting Minutes

3. Reports

4. Election Results

5. Unfinished Business

6. New Business

7. Adjournment

Please join us Thursday, June 21st to learn election results, hear more about your telephone cooperative, and win great prizes (must be present, in person, at time of drawing to win).

(5/30-6/20)

###

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 13th, 2018 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers. The purpose of the hearing is to take public testimony on the request from James Loffredo for a Conditional Use Permit for a kennel, located at 2306 Richardson Highway, Lot 2, Cline Subdivision.

The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible, comments may be presented to the Community Development Department in writing prior to the June 13th meeting. A copy of the comments will then be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: rrollenhagen@ci.valdez.ak.us.

Anyone having questions concerning this request or who would like more detailed information should contact the Community Development Department at (907) 834-3401.

(5/30-6/6)

###