The Valdez Star - Serving Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin

Obituary: Scott Wilson

 
June 6, 2018



Obituary: Scott Wilson

Scott Edward Wilson died unexpectedly on May 6, 2018. He is survived by his parents, Donald E. and Judith A. Wilson, and his sister, Cynthia A. Kokinda. He is predeceased by his sister, Cheryl L. Segal. He is also survived by his nieces, Talia S. and Dana T. Segal, and his nephew, Jack T. Segal. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Floyd and Lucille Frey and W. Edward and Iona Wilson.

Scott was born in Niagara Falls, NY and spent most of his early life in Pittsford, NY. Shortly after graduating from Pittsford Sutherland High School, he moved to Anchorage, Point Barrow and Valdez, AK. He most recently was employed by the City of Valdez.

A celebration of Scott’s life will be held at the Valdez Civic Center on Wednesday, June 27th, from 3:00-5:00 pm. A donation may be made to the Valdez Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers.

 
