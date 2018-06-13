Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

06/04

Animal Impound: A black lab was running loose at Valdez Mobile Home Park and was reportedly being hyperactive around children. An officer responded to the area, located the dog, and took it to the shelter.

06/05

Disturbance: A local business reported a nearby neighbor having a big bonfire which was resulting to smoke coming in to their building. An Officer responded to the location of the fire and discovered that the fire was once big but had rapidly dissipated.

Lost Property: A wallet containing 2 foreign drivers’ licenses, credit cards, and cash was lost on Galena Dr. If found, please return to the Valdez Police Department.

Animal at Large: A small long haired dog was running loose on Pioneer.

Harassment: A caller reported that her ex-boyfriend was continuously knocking on the door and harassing her. Officers responded to the location and gave the individual a harassment warning as well as a trespass advisement.

06/06

Theft of Property: A backpack was reported stolen from a local bar. The next day, the suspect was identified and willingly returned the backpack minus some cash and prescription medications. Officers issued a summons to Garry Lamar Wilson, DOB 01/02/1966, of Valdez. Wilson was charged with one count of Theft 4th Degree and Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 6th Degree. In addition, Wilson was trespassed from the bar for a period of six months.

MVA – Damage: An individual reported hitting a moose at approx MP 102 of the Glenn Hwy. This information was passed on to the dispatch center for the Alaska State Troopers.

Locate for Citizen: A woman with mental health issues was reported to be in the Valdez area. Officers patrolled around town and eventually located the woman. She was contacted by officers and offered assistance, which she politely declined.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on a woman who had indicated she was going to inflict harm upon herself. Officers contacted the woman who denied making such comments. Officers determined that she did not appear to be a danger to herself or others.

06/07

Home Confinement: Russell David Holford, DOB 07/02/1964, of Valdez, reported to the Valdez Jail to serve a 3 day sentence on a DUI conviction. Mr. Holford was set up on electronic monitoring and served his time on Home Confinement.

Bear Related Call: A small black bear was on the Shoup Bay Trail.

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported while sitting at a stop sign, a young male driver cut the corner and almost hit her. The driver’s parent was contacted and advised of the complaint.

Domestic Disturbance: A man and woman were reported yelling at each other outside of their home and shouting vulgar names. Officers contacted the individuals and found it to be a verbal argument only.

Welfare Check: A passerby observed a man slumped over or napping on his steering wheel. An Officer contacted the man who stated he was living in his car for now and was just taking a nap.

06/08

Lost Property: A brown duel fold Calvin Klein wallet was lost somewhere around Captain Joes. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Traffic Complaint: A vehicle was reported driving inbound hugging the center line and almost hitting oncoming traffic. An officer contacted the driver who indicated they were having steering issues with the vehicle. Officers advised the individual that they needed to get the vehicle repaired prior to being driven on the roadway.

Lost Property: An iPhoneX was lost somewhere between Safeway & Silver Bay Seafoods. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police department.

Lost Property: A U.S. Permanent Resident ID card or “green card” was lost in the Valdez area. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Agency Assist: Officers responded to the Small Boat Harbor to keep the peace after a commercial fishing vessel was dropped from the marine travel lift into the harbor. Owners of the boat were highly agitated and officers responded to keep the situation from escalating.

MCA: Makana Gary Cron, DOB 07/07/1998, of Valdez, was issued a citation to appear in court for Minor Consuming Alcohol.

06/09

Fire Alarm: Officers assisted VFD with a commercial fire alarm activation.

Noise Disturbance: Loud music was reported coming from a vehicle on S. Harbor Drive. An Officer wasn’t able to contact the complainant but spoke to others in the same area who stated they weren’t having any issues with noise.

Possible Drunk Driver: A gold colored Chevy Silverado was driving outbound on the Richardson Hwy and drifting all over the road. An Officer contacted the driver who was negative for any impairment. They stated they were enjoying the scenery.

06/10

DUI: Dustin Dakota Griffith, DOB 06/22/1995, of Valdez, was arrested for DUI and registered a breath-alcohol content of .107 at the time of arrest. He was booked at the Valdez Jail and released to a sober party on his Own Recognizance.

DUI: Raymond Michael Schell, DOB 05/31/1961, of Wasilla, was arrested for DUI. He registered a breath-alcohol content of .212. Mr. Schell was booked at the Valdez Jail and released to a sober party on $500 bail.

Bench Warrant: Sheri Lynn McCombs, DOB 06/11/1967, of Anchorage, was arrested on an outstanding Anchorage bench warrant for Failure to Comply with probation conditions resulting from an original charge of Driving While License Revoked. McCombs was released on $50 bail.

Bear Incident: A black bear had been repeatedly getting into garbage cans at a residence. VPD would like to remind residents to secure their garbage in a location where bears cannot get in to it.

Bear Incident: A brown bear with two cubs was behind the Gold Fields and the complainant was concerned that some tourists might be getting too close. Fish & Game Trooper responded and found that everyone was being safe and giving the bears respectful space.

MVA – Damage: A single motorcycle accident was reported on the north side of Keystone Canyon. The driver left the scene prior to Officer and EMS arrival. Officers later contacted the driver who seemed to have minimal injuries and didn’t think they had to file a report. The driver, Mark A. Wilson, DOB: 10/18/1979, of Eagle River was cited for Negligent Driving.

Theft of Property: A caller reported having to move out of his apartment due to a rampant infestation of bed bugs. He returned after a few days and noticed some assorted kitchen utensils, approximately 5 lbs of frozen moose meat and new packages of both paper towels and toilet paper was missing. Having already worked out a time and place to retrieve the allegedly stolen property from his ex-roommates mother, Officers told the complainant to call back if the items weren’t returned. The complainant later reported that most, but not all of the frozen moose meat was returned in addition to some sponges and two spoons. The paper towels, toilet paper and a spatula are still at large.

6-5-18 Valdez EMS responded to assist with a medivac.

6-6-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-7-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation. After investigation of the area, no fire was found and the fire alarm panel was reset.

6-7-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

6-7-18 Valdez EMS responded to the USCG assisting individuals on a vessel that were unresponsive. The individuals were treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-7-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-9-18 Valdez EMS were on standby during the Red Card agility testing.

6-9-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation. After investigation of the area, no fire was found and the fire alarm panel was reset.

6-10-18 Valdez EMS responded to a motorcycle accident on Richardson Highway.

6-10-18 Valdez EMS responded to assist with a medivac.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 146