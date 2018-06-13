Obituary: Mr. Dale Strange

Mr. Dale Strange, age 63, of Turnertown, Texas passed from this life on June 1, at Hospice Homeplace in Tyler, Texas. He was born November 18, 1954, in San Juan, Puerto Rico to Raymond and Faye (Grubaugh) Strange while Raymond was stationed there for military service. Dale also went on to serve his country for one term until 1978 in the United States Marine Corps. After his military service, Dale found his passion as a dedicated firefighter for the Henderson Fire Department until 1981.

The real adventure began when Dale relocated to Anchorage to work for the Fort Richardson/JBER Fire Department with his then wife, Debra Strange. There, his family grew to include two daughters Shiloh and Lacey. In 1988, he was offered the position of Assistant Fire Chief for Fort Greely in Delta Junction, where he stayed until 1991. After 1991, he moved his family to their longtime home of Valdez. Dale then began his career as Assistant Fire Chief, then OM&S Technician, with Alyeska Pipeline Service Company for 17 years until 2008. Debra Strange, Shiloh Marshall and family; husband Joshua Marshall and daughters Ava Marshall and Andrea Marshall still call Valdez home and Lacey Strange along with her significant other, Brent Reese, and daughters Megahn Reese and Madison Reese reside in Anchorage.

Dale's passion for the outdoors in the great Alaskan wilderness included hunting big game animals and fishing in the beautiful Prince William Sound. He passed down this passion to his daughters who continue to hunt, fish and enjoy the Alaska wilderness with their families. Up until the day he passed, Dale's love of Alaska was indescribable and could be heard with every story and every adventure he had in the great state.

Dale eventually moved back to Texas to work as an Operator for Energy Transfer and remarried to Mrs. Nancy Strange of Tyler, Texas, where he resided till he passed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Faye Strange.

Dale Strange

Survivors include: wife, Nancy Strange of Turnertown, Texas; aunt and uncle Nora and Mike Strange of Marshall, Texas; daughters Shiloh Marshall and Lacey Strange of Alaska, Evajoy Walker of Bullard, Texas and Kristi Walker of Turnertown, Texas; brothers Johnny Strange of Dallas, Texas and Gary Strange of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters Brenda Burton of Alaska, Paula Wear of Kilgore, Texas, and Connie Borel of Apple Springs, Texas; and grandchildren Ava Marshall, Andrea Marshall, Matthew Foster, Rowdy Thompson, and Ruston Thompson.

Memorial services for Mr. Strange will be held at Bar None Cowboy Church at 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 15, 2018. Family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m., one hour before the service.

Words of comfort may be shared with the family at http://www.crawfordacrim.com.