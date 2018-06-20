Legal notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

PROVIDENCE VALDEZ MEDICAL CENTER HEALTH ADVISORY COUNCIL

ONE VACANCY TO SERVE A ONE YEAR, THREE MONTH TERM

The City of Valdez is currently accepting applications to fill one vacancy due to resignation on the Providence Valdez Medical Center Health Advisory Council. This position is appointed by the Valdez City Council and shall serve a one year, three month term expiring October 2019.

Duties: The Health Advisory Council and its members provide feedback and guidance to Providence regarding the operation of community Health Care Facilities. All guidance received from the Health Advisory Council by Providence is non-binding and advisory only. The Council is comprised of qualified representatives of the community serving with the intent of assisting the Medical Center in its mission of providing quality health care in Valdez and improving community health and wellness. The Health Council has an advisory role in policy formation, strategic development and oversight of health care programs and services. Regular meetings are held monthly with occasional special events where attendance is expected.

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commission application portal at www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for submission is Wednesday June 27, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. for appointment by City Council on July 3, 2018.

Posted: June 8, 2018

Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk

(June 13-20, 2018)

NOTICE OF THE 57th ANNUAL MEETING

COPPER VALLEY TELEPHONE COOPERATIVE

Valdez District Registration: 5:30 PM

Thursday, June 21st 2018 Meeting: 6:30 PM

Valdez Civic Center

AGENDA

1. Call to Order, Determination of Quorum, Notice of Meeting

2. Approval of 2017 Annual Meeting Minutes

3. Reports

4. Election Results

5. Unfinished Business

6. New Business

7. Adjournment

Please join us Thursday, June 21st to learn election results, hear more about your telephone cooperative, and win great prizes (must be present, in person, at time of drawing to win).

(5/30-6/20)