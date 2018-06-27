Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

06/18

Traffic Complaint – A caller reported a motor home driving on the park strip. They suggested getting signs posted that say the park strip is not a road way. The Police Department contacted Public Works and they are going to look into some signage for the area.

Traffic Complaint – Semi trucks were reported speeding and using their Jake brakes too much. An Officer sat in the area for some time and did not observe speeding or over use of the Jake brake.

Bear Calls – Several bear calls in Robe River subdivision came into the Police Department. Please keep garbage, food, and dog food indoors.

MVA – A motor vehicle accident, with damage only, occurred at the intersection of the Richardson Hwy and Airport Rd. One vehicle had to be towed because it was inoperable.

Criminal Mischief – Several intoxicated individuals were reported throwing pipes at a backhoe. They were contacted and the Officer found that alcohol was a factor but there was no new damage to the equipment.

Suspicious person – A caller reports a suspicious person dressed in all black and wearing a mask. Officers attempted to locate the individual but were unsuccessful.

Arrest – Mark A. Brady, DOB 1/22/68, of Fairbanks, was arrested for DUI. He registered a Datamaster breath test result of .102.

Bar Disturbance - A fight broke out at a local bar and Officers were requested to help break it up. The bartender reported that a patron at the bar got into an altercation with the bouncer. The individual was trespassed from the bar for one week.

06/19

Trespassing – The individual who was just trespassed from the bar came back to the establishment. He was subsequently arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Arrest – Alex D. J. Mendez, DOB 9/26/94, of Stockton CA, was arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

Bear Incident – More bear calls from the Robe River subdivision. One call was about a bear ripping apart a snowmachine seat.

Fish and Game – A report of a seagull stuck in a fence was received. Animal control responded and rescued the seagull, which appeared injured but was able to fly. The seagull was released back into the wild.

06/20

Bear Incident – More bear related calls from Robe River subdivision. One call was about a bear chewing on a bumper because there was food in the back of the vehicle. Several other calls from other areas around town were also reported today.

Bench Warrant – Thorin H Washam, DOB 7/4/79, of Valdez, failed to report for home confinement on his DUI charge and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Mr. Washam turned himself into the jail to serve his three days.

06/21

Possible DUI – A caller reported a vehicle swerving in and out of their lane.

An officer was able to stop the vehicle and reported that there was no alcohol involved in the poor driving.

Possible DUI – Another caller reported a vehicle with a possible impaired driver coming into town. An Officer stopped the vehicle and the driver informed the Officer they were looking at something on the side of the road and that is why they were swerving in their lane. There was no alcohol involved with this drivers poor driving.

Bear related calls – Several calls about bears all over town for the day.

Suspicious Activity – A caller reported seeing two individuals walking around with two big nets and it looked like they were attempting to catch rabbits. The caller’s intuition was proven correct after an Officer contacted the pair, who confirmed they were trying to catch a rabbit to keep as a pet. The Officer told them it would be better if they moved on.

Theft of Services – A local restaurant reported that two individuals walked out without paying their bill. The business realized before Officers arrived that it was a mistake on their part and they didn’t realize the patrons had paid in full at the bar area of the restaurant.

06/22

Welfare Check - A welfare check was requested on two individuals that were lying in the grass and making a lot of noise. An Officer contacted them and found that alcohol was involved and gave them a Disorderly Conduct warning and told them to keep the noise down.

Theft Other – A local resident reported that someone siphoned gas from their snowmachine. This case is currently under investigation.

Assault – The two individuals who were given a Disorderly Conduct warning were refusing to turn their music down at a local business. The individuals became belligerent with the Officers and were subsequently arrested.

Arrest - Christopher R Rowland, DOB 9/18/67, of Ketchikan, was arrested for Felony Assault 3 on an Officer, Resisting or Interfering with an Arrest and Disorderly Conduct.

Arrest – Misty L Phillips, DOB 3/18/74, of Valdez, was arrested for 2 counts of Assault 4 on an Officer, Resisting or Interfering with an Arrest, and for Disorderly Conduct.

Bear Incident – A caller reported a bear getting into their trash that was on their porch in the 10 mile area. Also in the 10 mile area three bears were getting into trash that was left in the back of a vehicle. Reminder: keep trash indoors until the day of trash pick-up.

Arrest – Arrested Christopher L White, DOB 9/18/69, of Valdez, for Violating Conditions of his Release, his original charge is for a DUI.

Disturbance Noise – Several callers reported a vehicle with very loud bass driving all around town late at night. Several nights later an Officer was finally able to talk to the driver and told them to keep the bass down. They agreed to keep it lower.

06/23

Arrest – Arrested Sheldon E Innes, DOB 11/8/95, of North Pole, for DUI; he registered a Datamaster breath result of a .216.

Disturbance Noise – A camper at a local RV park reported a loud gathering close to where they were staying. Officers arrived and asked the individuals to keep it down and they agreed to keep the noise down.

Bear Incident – Three bears were deemed nuisance bears and had to be dispatched in the 10 mile area.

Arrest – Jeremy J Zamora, DOB 3/31/92, of Anchorage, was arrested on an arrest warrant for Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 5.

MVA Damage – A vehicle accident with minor damage occurred in the downtown area. No injuries were reported and the officer gave both parties the appropriate forms for their insurance companies.

Arrest – Arrested Kalen R Compehos, DOB 2/16/99, of Valdez, for DUI. He registered a Datamaster breath result of .153.

06/24

Theft of Bicycle – A bicycle was reported stolen from one of the local RV parks. This case is currently under investigation.

MIP – Calvin T.C. Craig, DOB 10/18/97, of Anchorage, was cited for Minor Consuming Alcohol.

Trespassing – A local resident requested assistance in getting an individual, who refused to leave, trespassed. By the time the Officers arrived the individual had already left.

Theft from Vehicle – A vehicle was reported broken into and items stolen. This case is currently under investigation.

Disturbance Noise – Two dirt bikes were doing circles in a parking lot near a residential area which was disturbing because of the late hour. Officers contacted the drivers who were from out of town. The Officers advised them of the correct place to be riding their dirt bikes and they agreed to keep the noise down in residential areas.

6-18-18 Valdez EMS was requested to assist with a medivac.

6-19-18 Valdez EMS was requested to assist with a medivac.

6-19-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-20-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at the Hermon Hutchens Elementary School. After investigation of the area, no fire was found and the fire alarm panel was reset.

6-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to carbon monoxide alarm activation. After investigation of the area, no carbon monoxide was detected.

6-22-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-22-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at Peter Pan Seafoods. After investigation of the area, no fire was found and the fire alarm panel was reset.

6-22-18 Valdez EMS was requested to assist with a medivac.

6-22-18 18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-23-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing assistance.

6-23-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center

6-23-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-24-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center

6-24-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire with injuries to the motorist. The fire was extinguished and the motorists were transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

6-24-18 Valdez EMS was requested to assist with a medivac.

6-24-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing assistance.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 198