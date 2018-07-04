Legal notices

CITY OF VALDEZ

2018 PROPERTY TAX BILLS

The City of Valdez 2018 Property Tax Statements were mailed on June 29, 2018. It is the responsibility of the owner to contact the City of Valdez Finance Department if a tax bill has not been received.

Your property taxes may be paid in two separate payments. The first half of your balance is due by August 15, 2018. The remaining balance is due by October 15, 2018. Should you opt to pay your taxes in one lump sum, please pay the entirety by August 15, 2018. In order to avoid penalties and interest charges, your payment must be received or postmarked by 5:00pm on the due date.

You may pay your property tax bill with cash, check, money order or credit card. To make your payment in person, pay at the City of Valdez City Hall, located at 212 Chenega Avenue. You may mail checks or money orders to PO Box 307, Valdez, AK 99686.

You will receive just ONE bill which contains the payment coupons for both the first and the second half taxes. If you have a mortgage and are in doubt about payment responsibility, please contact your mortgage company.

Should you need more information, please contact Barb Rusher at (907) 834-3456 or brusher@ci.valdez.ak.us.

PUBLIC NOTICE

VACANCIES ON VALDEZ MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ARCHIVE ASSOCIATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Several vacancies currently exist on the Valdez Museum and Historical Archive Association (VMHA) Board of Directors due to resignation.

One vacancy to serve a six month term, expiring January 2019

One vacancy to serve a two year and six month term, expiring January 2021

The VMHA Board is the Valdez Museum’s governing body and oversees the management and operation of the museum under contract with the City of Valdez. Appointments will be made on the basis of the candidate’s willingness to serve in an unpaid capacity, as well as a candidate’s experience and/or education that may support and enhance achievement of museum corporation goals to preserve community history and support community education programs. Museum Board members are appointed by the Valdez Museum and Historical Archive Association Corporation (Valdez City Council).

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commission application portal at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for submission is Tuesday, July 10th at 5:00 p.m. for appointment by City Council on July 17th.

Information about specific responsibilities of the Board of Directors may be obtained from Patricia Relay, Museum Director at prelay@valdezmuseum.org.

Posted 06/25/2018

Allie Ferko, CMC

Deputy City Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY PORTS & HARBORS COMMISSION – THREE VACANCIES

There are currently three vacancies on the Ports & Harbors Commission due to term expiration. The individuals appointed to this commission will each serve a three year term, expiring June 2021.

The Port and Harbor Commission is an advisory commission to the City Council and may recommend policies relating to the city’s ports, harbors, and transportation systems.

The Ports and Harbors Commission advises the City Council on the following areas of public interest and concern:

• Valdez small boat harbors: Development, design, operation, maintenance, tariffs and fees;

• Valdez port, including all docks: Development, design, operation, maintenance, tariffs and fees and stevedore services;

• Valdez airport: Development, design, operation, maintenance, tariffs and fees;

• Alaska Marine Highway: Equipment, schedules, services and docks;

• Integration of systems: General integration of the air, highway and water transportation systems with the general and industrial development of the city;

• Vehicles for hire, taxicabs, buses and limousines: Franchises, fares, routes and services;

• Hostler and cartage: Service and tariffs within the city limits.

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commission application portal at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for submission is Tuesday, July 10th at 5:00 p.m. for appointment by City Council on July 17, 2018.

Posted June 25, 2018

Allie Ferko

Deputy City Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION

ONE VACANCY TO SERVE A ONE YEAR, THREE MONTH TERM

The City of Valdez is seeking applications from members of the community who are interested in Parks and Recreation needs for our City. One vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Commission currently exists due to resignation. Appointee will serve a one year, three month year term of office, expiring in October of 2019.

Powers and duties:

The commission is an advisory commission to the city council and the planning and zoning commission. It shall:

• Act in an advisory capacity to the city in regard to the planning, implementation and enforcement of programs dealing with the establishment, development and maintenance of parks, the creation and preservation of recreational facilities and opportunities, and the conservation of natural and recreational features within the city.

• Receive, consider and evaluate public input, opinions and recommendations regarding the parks and recreation programs of the city and advise the city council and planning and zoning commission of any findings or recommendations.

• Make recommendations regarding the parks and recreation budget of the city.

• Meet at least once a month – Usually second Tuesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. in City Council Chambers.

• Perform such other activities as may be requested of it by the city council or the planning and zoning commission.

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commission application portal at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for submission is Tuesday, July 10th at 5:00 p.m. for appointment by City Council on July 17, 2018.

Posted: June 25, 2018

Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY LIBRARY BOARD VACANCIES

TWO VACANCIES TO SERVE THREE YEAR TERMS, EXPIRING JUNE 2021

Two vacancies exist on the Library Board due to expiration of terms. The City of Valdez is now accepting applications from citizens who would like to be considered for appointment.

The Library Board is an advisory board to the City Council. It is empowered to:

Receive, consider, and evaluate public input, opinions and recommendations regarding the care, staffing, equipping, and managing of the City Library; act in an advisory capacity to the City Council in regard to the planning and implementation of programs dealing with use and development of the City Library and its resources; make recommendations to the City Council regarding the Library budget of the City; develop policies and rules for conduct and frequency of its own meetings; and perform other activities as may be requested of it by the City Council.

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commission application portal at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for application submission is 5:00 p.m., Tuesday July 10th for appointment by City Council on July 17, 2018.

PUBLIC NOTICE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

ONE VACANCY TO SERVE A ONE YEAR, FOUR MONTH TERM

One vacancy currently exists on the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission due to resignation. Appointee will serve a one year, four month term, expiring November 2019. Individuals interested in serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission are encouraged to apply.

The Planning and Zoning Commission is an advisory commission to the Valdez City Council. The Commission has the authority to prepare and submit to the City Council for approval, a master plan for the physical development of the city, including the general location, character and extent of streets, bridges, parks, waterways and other public ways, grounds and spaces, together with the general location of the public buildings and other public property, public utilities, and the extent and location of any public housing or slum clearance projects. The commission shall recommend modifications of such plan from time to time, as it deems in the city’s interest.

The Planning and Zoning Commission shall prepare and recommend to the City Council a comprehensive zoning ordinance and map, or propose amendments or revisions thereof, with such provisions as the commission shall deem necessary or desirable for the promotion of health, safety, morals and general welfare of the inhabitants of the city.

The Commission shall act as the platting board and exercise other functions with respect to land subdivisions, planning and zoning as may be prescribed elsewhere in this code or any other ordinance of the city, not inconsistent with the provisions of the city charter.

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commission application portal at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@ci.valdez.ak.us or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for submission is Tuesday, July 10th at 5:00 p.m. for appointment by City Council on July 17, 2018.

Posted: June 25, 2018

Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk

