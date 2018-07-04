Obituary: RoseMarie Cremer-Roetman

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 14, at American Legion Post 35, mile 46 Parks Highway Wasilla. Devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Rose passed away unexpectedly on May 30, 2018 surrounded by family.

A lifelong Alaskan, Rose was born in Anchorage and lived in many communities in Alaska. Her early years were spent in Anchorage. An explorer at heart, she gained many skills that would serve her throughout her life including earning a marksmanship award in junior high school. It was also during those early years (about age eight!) that she would meet her future soul mate, Russell Roetman. During her lifetime, Rose held a variety of jobs, from trapping and mining in Flat to first mate on a tugboat, responding to the 1989 oil spill in Valdez. Spending over 20 years in Valdez, she worked with Russell to raise four children, as a caregiver for Connecting Ties and Kids Are Us day care as well as crafting countless one-of-a-kind items for family, friends and lucky visitors to her community. Tourists visiting Valdez from all over the world have jewelry that she made from gem stones, porcupine quills and otoliths (fish ear bones).

Rose was very nurturing, creative, resourceful and thoughtful. A truly beautiful person, inside and out. Spending countless hours with her children and her dog, Titus, picking berries, exploring every inch of beach she could set foot on and just being in nature were among her favorite passions. She loved to fish, travel, dance, garden and be around animals. She cared for thousands of birds.

Upon moving back to the Valley in 2010, Rose continued to be Russell's right-hand partner in growing a herd of cattle and being the watchful eye for a herd of occasionally errant horses. An amazing problem solver, Rose was always prepared for adventure. She was particularly devoted to being Gramma, spending as much time as possible with her six treasured grandchildren. Playing, building snowmen, clothes shopping and of course, exploring the out of doors were favorite activities. Rose was also a proud supporter of the American Legion and STRIDE, Inc.

RoseMarie Cremer-Roetman

Rose was preceded in death by her father, Ted Cremer, brother Laurence Anthony, and her frisbee partner, Titus. She leaves her husband of nearly 30 years, Russell, sons Laurence Jason and Dale, daughters Candace and Rushell and six grandchildren: Marlie, Sahkaia, Emmett, Willow, Bentlei and Trystan. Brothers William Olday (Mary) and Daniel Cremer (Joanne), mother Charlotte Cremer and sister-in-law Kristy Vernola (David), as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive RoseMarie.

Rose always had a smile on her face, lived in the moment and was loved by everyone who met her. She was a flower child with a grand free spirit who clearly leaves the world a better place. Rose carried a small card in her wallet with the following message: I BELIEVE that LIFE was meant to be EMBRACED not just endured: TREASURE not tolerated, SAVORED not just survived, ADVERTIZED not just avoided, ILLUMINATED not just ignored, and, most of all, I BELIEVE that LIFE was meant to be CELEBRATED!

RoseMarie will be deeply missed but never forgotten.