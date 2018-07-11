Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

07/02

Bear Incident - A black bear was reported in the Glacier Campground area. The bear decided to urinate on the caller’s vehicle and then was scared off back into the woods.

Welfare Check – An out of state family member requested a welfare check on their relative who they believed was injured but wouldn’t admit to being hurt. An Officer was able to locate the individual who was a little shaky, but ok. A friend was recruited to monitor the individual.

Bear Incident – Officers had to shoot firecracker rounds at a bear to scare it out of a playground in town.

Possible Drunk Driver – A caller reported a vehicle was swerving all over the road and driving up on the curb. An Officer contacted the driver and there was no impairment. The Officer asked the driver about the bad driving and they replied that they were not aware they were driving poorly.

Animal Bite – A dog bite was reported at a local business. The skin was not broken and the Animal Control Officer contacted the vet, who verified the dog had all of its vaccinations up to date. The ACO spoke with the owner of the dog who stated they will be buying a muzzle for the dog.

ATV – A small child was reported driving an ATV and tearing up the park strip and going up and down a local street. Officers were unable to find the ATV. It is illegal to drive any motorized vehicle in any of the park strips in town.

Reckless Driving – A vehicle was reported speeding and passing recklessly. The caller stated they had to slam on their brakes to avoid a collision with the vehicle. An Officer was able to locate the offending driver and issue them a verbal warning for speed.

07/03

Bear Incident - A bear was reported running up towards the overlook trail while there were people on the trail. Other bystanders advised the hikers to come off the trail.

Lost Property – A wallet was reported lost or stolen from their RV. If found please return to the Valdez Police Department.

Lost Property – A wallet was reported lost at one of the bathrooms at the harbor. If found please return to the Valdez Police Department.

Bar Disturbance – A local bartender reported that a patron was having an inappropriate conversation with them which led the bartender to ask them to leave. Their refusal to leave prompted the bartender to call the police to ask for help. While the bartender was on the line with Dispatch the individual left the bar.

07/04

Disturbance – A caller reported a loud party with fireworks and people breaking bottles. An Officer responded to the location and found a single family gathering with no alcohol or broken bottles. They decided to move the celebration elsewhere since they were getting yelled at.

Arrest – Arrested Austin C Thibodeaux, DOB 7/6/94, of California for DUI and Breath Test Refusal.

Bear Incident – A bear was reported to be in the back of a pickup truck having a holiday feast eating food that was present. An Officer deployed bean bag rounds and scared the bear off. VPD would like to again remind citizens and visitors to keep food and rubbish in areas that are not accessible to these four-legged party animals.

Parking - A caller reported a vehicle parked in a handicap space without proper tags or a hanger. An Officer responded and saw a vehicle that matched the description but it was parked right next to a handicap parking spot.

Littering – A caller reported seeing a driver drop a bottle out the window and intentionally littering. An Officer was able to find the driver and they said the bottle dropped but was unable to stop at the time because of the vehicle behind them was following too close. The driver went back and picked up the bottle from the roadway.

Lost Property – A wallet was reported lost in the Valdez area. If found please return to the Valdez Police Department.

Criminal Mischief – A person was reported firing off fireworks at vehicles. When officers arrived, the individual had left the area.

Fireworks – People were reported setting off fireworks that were exploding over some of the docks at the harbor. An Officer sat in the area for a while and didn’t see any fireworks being set off over the docks.

Disorderly – A caller reported someone is shooting fireworks at buildings. The same caller then called back and informed Dispatch that the same person had just shot a firework at someone and is now in a fight. Officers subsequently contacted the individual and issued a Disorderly Conduct warning.

07/05

Fireworks – An Officer drove around advising people to stop shooting fireworks because it was after midnight and was no longer permitted in the city limits.

Fireworks - The same individual as before was shooting more cars with fireworks. Killian O’Leary, DOB 12/18/92, of Ireland, was subsequently relieved of his fireworks and for Disorderly Conduct.

MIP – Louis T Edenshaw, DOB 8/13/99, of Kotzebue, was cited for Possession by Persons Under 21.

Assault – An individual reported being assaulted by a coworker. An Officer responded to the workplace and watched some surveillance footage of the alleged incident. Upon review of the footage the Officer found that no assault had occurred and no charges would be filed.

Disturbance - A resident reported hearing gun shots and someone yelling. Officers arrived to the residence in question and everyone said no gun shots were fired but someone was kicking and banging on a door. It was revealed that someone had crawled through a window and the resident escorted the individual out. At this time the person has not been found by the police; this case is currently under investigation.

Lost Property – A driver’s license and concealed handgun permit was lost in the Valdez area. If found please return to the Valdez Police Department.

Bear Incident – A bear was reported to be having a dumpster feast at a local business. Officers deployed less lethal rounds and were successful in scaring the bear away.

MVA – Damage – A motor vehicle with damage only collision was reported a day after it occurred. The parties were advised to come into the Police Department to pick up forms for the insurance companies.

Bear Incident – A caller reported seeing a four wheeler chasing a bear. The individuals that were driving the ATV were contacted, were educated on the rules regarding hazing wildlife, and instructed to not re-offend.

Bear Incident – Ongoing issues with bears in Glacier Campground. Several bears are in the area getting into food left out by campers. VPD would again like to remind campers that bears favorite activities are: eating food, napping and long walks. Please secure your trash and food in bear-proof containers or vehicles.

Welfare Check – A caller requested a welfare check on an individual on the bike path slurring their words and “not doing very well”. Officers arrived and contacted the individual, who was determined to ok. The Officer assisted in their safe return home.

Fireworks – A resident requested assistance in getting their neighbors to stop shooting off fireworks because they had to work the next day. Officers arrived and contacted the individuals firing the fireworks and advised them the time to legally shoot off fireworks has passed and they agreed to stop.

07/06

Disturbance Other – A local resident requested help in getting an individual out of their place because they were refusing to leave. Officers arrived and assisted in removing the individual from the residence.

Bear Incident – More issues with bears in the Glacier Campground. The host has sprayed one bear with spray several times. Later in the day a bear tore apart a tent site and got into more food that campers left out.

Fish & Game – A swan was reported to possibly have a broken leg. The Animal Control Officer contacted a vet in Anchorage, with more knowledge on swans, and with their instruction was able to get the swan back into the water. The swan was able to swim and seemed to be doing well.

Theft Bicycle – A bicycle was reported stolen from the harbor area. This case is currently under investigation.

Driving While License Revoked – Tristan L Barnes, DOB 7/21/94, of Valdez, was cited for Driving While License Revoked.

Disturbance Noise – A caller reported a vehicle with their bass really loud. The driver was contacted and given a warning for the noise.

07/07

Gunshots Heard – A caller reported hearing gun shots for the past hour. Officers responded to the area and found a family firing off fireworks. They were told to stop and to make sure the garbage the fireworks made was picked up.

Bear Incident – A couple bears were reported getting onto several different porches in a trailer park. An Officer arrived in the area and was able to scare the sow and cub back into the woods. The Officer stayed on scene for a while to make sure the bears didn’t come back.

Fish & Game – A caller reports 7 – 10 people fishing in the weir at the hatchery. The Animal Control Officer advised the people fishing that they weren’t allowed to fish there and they all departed.

Disturbance Noise – A vehicle with loud music was reported driving around late at night for the past couple of nights. An Officer was able to find the vehicle thanks to the accurate description given by the caller and the driver was given a warning and advised to keep his music down.

Bear Incident – A bear was reported getting into people’s trash. An Officer responded and was able to scare the bear away.

07/08

Suspicious Activity – A caller reported hearing a loud noise in their house not sure if a bear or a person has broke in. An Officer responded and found a tree that had fallen outside. All was well inside the residence.

Suspicious Person – A local hotel reported someone was inside a room they should not be in and would not come out. Officers arrived and found that person was OK to be there.

Suspicious Person – The aforementioned person was now reported to be naked and laying in the hotel’s boiler room. Officers had the individual don their clothing and escorted them to their residence.

Disturbance Other – A caller reported that a male was attempting to take advantage of a female friend who was highly intoxicated near Dock Point. The male suspect was making lewd remarks and attempting to go into the women’s restroom where other friends were trying to help her. The caller advised that after repeated attempts by the male suspect to enter the women’s restroom, that he had to use physical force to keep him out and detain him until Officers arrived. The suspect had some minor injuries and was extremely intoxicated. Investigation revealed that no crime was found to have been committed; however VPD would like to commend this citizen for taking action to prevent a possible sexual assault. Officers determined the male suspect too intoxicated to be on his own and was unwilling to go back to his residence at a local fish processor. The individual was detained at the Valdez jail under Title 47 protective custody until he was sober. These events were relayed to the man’s employer and his employment was terminated upon release from protective custody and he was trespassed from company property.

Bear Incident – A bear was reported in having a picnic in someone’s garbage. Dispatch contacted the owner of the garbage and they went home and picked up the garbage and secured it indoors. VPD would like to remind citizen’s that bears are messy eaters. If you invite them to feast at your residence with unsecured trash and food, you will be responsible to cleaning up after your uninvited guest.

Arrest – Cindy K Kassman, DOB 10/09/83, of Vancouver WA, was arrested for DV Assault 4, after an altercation on a fishing vessel.

Bear Incident – A caller reported that they had a black bear enter their residence through a closed door. The owner screamed at the bear and it was scared away.

7-2-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

7-3-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene Valdez Fire Department responded to investigate oil sheen on city property.

7-4-18 Valdez EMS responded to a trauma patient needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and air transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-5-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire on Harbor Drive. The fire was extinguished.

7-5-18 Valdez Search & Rescue prepared to search for 2 lost hikers that were 2 hours overdue. Before the rescue team started the search the hikers were located.

7-7-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire on Dylan Drive. The fire was extinguished.

7-7-18 Valdez EMS assisted with a medivac.

7-8-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

7-8-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-8-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-8-18 Valdez Fire Department investigated a fire alarm activation at the Teen Center. The area was secure and no fire was located.

7-8-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

Total Police and Animal calls for the week: 236