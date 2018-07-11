Legal notices

REGULAR TRANSFER CORRECTION

Headhunters, Inc d/b/a Ernesto’s Taqueria located at 328 Egan Dr is applying for transfer of a Restaurant Eating Place AS 04.11.100 liquor license to Rick Simpson, Jerome Wesely, Brandon Kilian d/b/a The Stampmill located at 328 Egan Dr.

Interested persons should submit written comment to their local governing body, the applicant and to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board at 550 West 7th Ave. Suite 1600 Anchorage AK 99501.

CITY OF VALDEZ

2018 PROPERTY TAX BILLS

The City of Valdez 2018 Property Tax Statements were mailed on June 29, 2018. It is the responsibility of the owner to contact the City of Valdez Finance Department if a tax bill has not been received.

Your property taxes may be paid in two separate payments. The first half of your balance is due by August 15, 2018. The remaining balance is due by October 15, 2018. Should you opt to pay your taxes in one lump sum, please pay the entirety by August 15, 2018. In order to avoid penalties and interest charges, your payment must be received or postmarked by 5:00pm on the due date.

You may pay your property tax bill with cash, check, money order or credit card. To make your payment in person, pay at the City of Valdez City Hall, located at 212 Chenega Avenue. You may mail checks or money orders to PO Box 307, Valdez, AK 99686.

You will receive just ONE bill which contains the payment coupons for both the first and the second half taxes. If you have a mortgage and are in doubt about payment responsibility, please contact your mortgage company.

Should you need more information, please contact Barb Rusher at (907) 834-3456 or brusher@ci.valdez.ak.us.

