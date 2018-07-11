Community comes together to support the family of Kade Comer McPheters

Five-year old lived life to its fullest and is remembered as one great little boy

A Celebration of Life was held at Ruth Pond Saturday so the Valdez community could remember Kade Comer-McPheters by doing some of his favorite things in his favorite spot.

How do you say a final goodbye to a five-year old boy?

In Valdez, you invite the community down to Ruth Pond to do a little fishing – and share his favorite snacks; pull up a lawn chair and wear your camo – his favorite clothes at his favorite fishing hole. That is just about right. He would have loved that.

And that is just what the happened Saturday, when the community came together to support the Comer and McPheters family, who are grieving over the loss of Kade Thomas Comer McPheters. He died on the Fourth of July, after State Troopers say a bowling-ball sized boulder rolled off a ledge onto the five-year old while hiking with family near the Worthington Glacier.

But this is a story about life – and its seems Kade lived his to the fullest.

Cheryl Derifield, his kindergarten teacher at Hermon Hutchens Elementary School, said he was her first grand-student: his mother, Billie, was one of her first students ever; she eulogized the youngster by reading a book he loved, "Little Jake Hunts Alaska."

Valdez Star photo

Hundreds and hundreds of people came to his service Saturday to hear tales of his kindnesses, his love for his family – especially his mother – and his unique outlook on life.

He freely gave advice on fishing, helped classmates in need and was an avid outdoorsman, along with his big brother, Noah. He was also described as fun, quirky, loving and warm – among many other attributes – with a soft-spot for those in need - and a special love for babies.

"Kade was wise beyond his years, always seeking knowledge and speaking with a grown-up confidence," his family said in a sketch of his life. "He was a gentleman and gave the most sophisticated compliments."

Yes, a life well lived.