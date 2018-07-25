Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations

and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

7/15

Citizen Contact – An Officer made contact with a few tourists and gave a young child a tour of the police car.

Criminal Mischief – A man reported he was camping at Dock Point with his girlfriend and kids. He stated that some cannery workers were being loud and shooting off fireworks so he confronted them and advised them to keep it down or he would call the police. When he awoke the next morning, he found his campsite to be wrecked. Officers investigated to find a tarp string was cut and beer bottles were left at the campsite. The incident remains under investigation. Also, be advised that there is no camping at Dock Point.

Bear Incident – A report of a bear by a dumpster with kids in the area was made. The ACO found that the bear had decided to take a nap in a tree between Chena and Dadina.

Bear Incident – Two bears were reported in the area by Subway.

Animal Impound - A large husky dog was found at large dragging a leash or a lead. ACO was unable to locate the owner and impounded the dog at the Animal Shelter.

Agency Assist – Officers assisted AST Fish & Game with an investigation into Excessive Bag Limits (daily) for pink salmon.

MVA-D – A report was received that a vehicle backed into another vehicle. PAR forms were issued.

Theft Property – A backpack containing a cell phone and ID was reported stolen from the Boardroom. If you have any information regarding this, please contact the VPD.

Home Confinement – Sheldon Eugene Innes, DOB 11/08/1995, of North Pole, reported to the Valdez Jail to serve a 3 day sentence on a DUI conviction. Mr. Innes was set up on Electronic Monitoring to serve his time on Home Confinement.

Domestic Assault – A report was made of a male and female arguing and the male would not let the female past him. Officers responded and determined there was no need for further law enforcement interaction- no altercation had occurred.

Bear Incident – Several calls about bears in the South Meyring Park strip area were received.

Stop FI – While responding to a bear call, officer’s saw an individual with a sawed off 12 gauge shotgun. They stated it was not loaded, but they brought it out for protection from the bear because kids were in the area. Officers advised not to discharge the shotgun in town and the individual seemed to understand.

Stop FI – Officer issued a warning for Public Consumption of Alcohol to an individual and issued a trespass warning to them from Dock Point for the rest of the day.

Stop FI – Officer spoke with 12-13 people drinking at dock point. Everyone was given a verbal warning for Public Consumption of Alcohol.

Animal at Large – A Doberman Pincher was reported in the complainant’s yard again. Officers were unable to locate the dog. The RO of the dog called VPD dispatch later to report they found their dog.

Stop FI – Officer made contact with someone working on their vehicle at the old weigh station.

Fireworks – Fireworks were reported being shot off by the Keystone Hotel area. Officers responded and did not find anyone shooting off fireworks.

Agency Assist – USCG called to see if a particular boat was still at the Valdez SBH. Officers were unable to locate the boat in question.

Bear Incident – Caller reported a bear with an injured paw was in her neighbor’s yard. Upon ACO arrival, the bear had departed the area and headed in the direction of Eklutna.

07/16

Fish & Game – A caller reported that someone had hit a baby moose at Mile 17 of the Richardson Hwy and had left the scene. An Officer responded and observed the moose to be suffering from mortal injuries. The moose was humanely dispatched.

Theft – A man reported seeing two adolescent males carrying around some equipment earlier before and later discovered the items in his yard in the morning. Phillip Washam, DOB: 10/27/98 of Valdez was issued a summons for Theft. The second male was a juvenile and already on a Conduct Agreement for a prior incident. His information was passed on to the Juvenile Probation Officer.

Found Property – VPD is in the custody of a four wheeler that was left abandoned on West Pioneer Drive. If you are the owner of this ATV please contact VPD with further descriptors to claim.

Animal Bite – A woman was reported to have been bitten by a white dog. The bite broke the skin. The owners of the animal were contacted and it was confirmed that the dog was up to date on its vaccinations. The owners, who live in Anchorage, were allowed to take the dog home.

Possible Drunk Driver – A caller reported that he saw a grey Toyota pickup hit the curb and the driver was slamming on the brakes. The vehicle was last seen going south on Hazelet Ave. Officers made contact with the vehicle, during which time the owner indicated they were having mechanical issues. No impairment was noted.

Disorderly Conduct – Gustafer S Degner, DOB: 08/11/78 of Valdez was issued a summons for Disorderly Conduct after he was contacted multiple times at his residence on July 13, 2018. Mr. Degner was intoxicated and was issued warnings on the first two contacts. Mr. Degner was also issued a citation for Endangering the Welfare of a Minor. His child was taken by a friend to care for.

07/17

Contributing – Ryan Stock, DOB: 04/21/83, of Valdez was issued a summons for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor after an investigation revealed that on June 24, 2018; he had requested that a juvenile with a provisional license pick him up from the bar around 0300 hours. The juvenile had shown up to pick him up, when he told her to wait another 30 minutes. The juvenile was contacted by officers while driving around waiting for Mr. Stock.

Welfare Check – A caller was concerned for a man who appeared to be intoxicated and was walking up and down the caller’s street, but then walked towards the park. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Fireworks – Dispatch received a call around 10:37am that individuals aboard a fishing vessel were shooting fireworks. VPD Officer made contact with the captain and advised him of the fireworks ordinance.

Fish & Wildlife – VPD dispatch received a call that there was some kind of animal stuck under a car hood. The complainant reported that it was looking at her and she could hear it crying. The crying beady eyed animal was a marmot, which left on its own.

Violating Conditions of Release – James January, DOB: 12/31/84 of Valdez was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release. Mr. January is on Electronic Monitoring and failed to keep his equipment charged. He was arraigned in court and later released on bail.

Fraud – Complainant called and reported that she had received calls from someone claiming to be Microsoft and needed to update her computer. The complainant gave out her personal information, which led to the removal of $3,000 from her bank account from unknown persons. She was referred to the FBI internet complaint center @ http://www.ic3.gov.

Bear Incident – A black bear had gotten itself wedged under the boat ramp trying to get away from on-lookers. The bear could not back out due to the amount of people around it. Animal Control arrived to control the crowd, and allow the bear to free itself.

Bear Incident – There was another bear sighting; this time a black bear was reported to be “in the bushes” and tourists were looking at it. The shy bear was later able to leave once its paparazzi were advised to leave it alone.

Disturbance – A caller reported that a man was getting belligerent because he was not happy about how the bears were being dealt with. VPD Officers spoke with the man, who calmed down and left the area.

Suspicious Person – VPD Dispatch received a call at approximately 9pm about a suspicious looking man who was about 20 years old with a scraggly beard, wearing a beanie cap, jeans and hoodie that had knocked on the caller’s door. Before the caller was able to answer the door, the man left.

07/18

MVA – Damage – A minor accident was reported on Mineral Creek Loop Road. Drivers were issued PAR forms for the accident. One driver, Jaylin Prince, was issued a citation for Due Care to Avoid a Collision and the other driver, Ryan Stock, was issued a citation for Improper Position.

Noise Disturbance – While on routine patrol a VPD officer contacted a driver in a parking lot playing load music. The driver was issued a warning for Valdez Municipal Code Noise Ordinance violation.

Fish & Game – The elusive marmot was back on the prowl reporting to be wreaking havoc on vehicles. Before Animal Control arrived on scene the neighborhood K9 took care of the problem marmot.

ATV Traffic Complaint – A grey ATV with a male driver and female passenger was driving on the bike path, making those that were walking move out of the way. VPD Officer made contact with the driver, Kyle Walton and issued him a warning for Driving a Vehicle on a Non-Motorized trail.

Criminal Mischief – Two juvenile boys were seen lighting some grass on fire off of Galena Street. The boys were last seen running North on Hazelet. Officers were unable to locate the two suspects.

Driving Without a License – A VPD Officer made contact with an individual in the gas station parking lot. The driver, David Gadomski, was issued a citation for Driving Without a License.

Bear Incident – A black bear with 3 cubs were inside a dumpster that was left unsecured. The bears were scared off. The trash was picked up and the dumpster re-secured.

Intoxicated Person – A man called and requested assistance with his drunken friend, then hung up. Dispatch called the number back and was informed that they no longer needed help and were taking the man to his room. Officers later followed up with the on-site security guard, and were assured the individual was inside his room and being observed by responsible parties.

07/19

Title 47 Hold (Alcohol) – Another man was reported to be passed out by a fire pit at a local RV park. Officers made contact with the individual, who provided a PBT of a .428. He was taken into protective custody and constantly observed throughout the remainder of the night, until he was sober and allowed to leave.

Possible Drunk Driver – At approximately 2:50am, VPD Dispatch received a report that a man whom had been drinking took his friends keys and drove off in a Grey Ford F150. Officers located the vehicle parked on the Kelsey Dock, but nobody in it or near it.

Animal Impound – A black dog was impounded in the Black Gold area and taken to the shelter.

Lost Property – A man reported that he lost his brown bi-fold wallet. If you have found this item please drop it off at the Police Department.

Lost Property – A black and blue backpack was reported lost near Dock Point. If you have found this item please drop it off at the Police Department.

Fish & Game – Two men, who were either apparently trying to save money by not purchasing fishing equipment or were perfecting the art of “northern noodling”, were attempting to catch fish with their bare hands. The Animal Control Officer advised the individuals to move on, which they did.

Suspicious Person(s)-A caller reported that a women who was with four other individuals approached her granddaughters and asked them if they liked her Henna Tattoo. The girls indicated that they did and the woman invited them back to her business to get a tattoo. Caller was concerned that this group was targeting young girls. The suspects were discovered to be from a legitimate henna tattoo business.

07/20

Title 47 Hold (Mental) – VPD Officers were requested to assist with a difficult patient. The patient was later taken into protective custody by VPD.

Disturbance – A local business requested assistance with an individual who they had fired but would not leave the premises. VPD Officers helped the individual collect his belongings and escorted him off the property.

Trespassing – The gentleman from the call prior was reported to be back in the area and the owners wanted him trespassed from the property.

Welfare Check – A young woman was reported to be standing on the side of the road in Keystone Canyon. Apparently the woman and her family were checking out the sights. The rest of the party thought that she had gone to the back of the RV to lie down. They drove off and left her. She was only able to call her husband after a Good Samaritan stopped and allowed her to use their phone. Officers responded and located the woman, who was fine but chilled. Officers placed her in a warm patrol car and waited with her until her husband was able to retrieve her.

Fish & Game – A sea lion was seen on the beach by Kelsey Dock. The caller stated that he didn’t think that the sea lion was alive. Animal Control reported that the sea lion was alive and sitting up on the rocks. He was going to forward the information to the Fish & Wildlife Trooper.

Public Drinking – While on patrol a VPD Officer made contact with three individuals at Dock Point. The three men attempted to hide their containers of alcohol, but were unsuccessful in doing so. For their efforts, Emanual Erazo, Jorge Mendoza and Ryan King were issued citations for Consumption of Liquor in Public.

Civil Issue – A man reported that his ex-girlfriend was selling his “stuff” to include his vehicle on Valdez Sale Cycle. A VPD Officer contacted the ex-girlfriend who claimed she was only selling her stuff. Both parties were advised it was a civil matter.

Missing Juvenile – A woman reported that her 14 year old grandson, who was visiting from out of town, had not been home in two days. Her attempts to call him had gone straight to voicemail. Officer’s were able to track the juvenile to a group of friends, and later confirmed that the juvenile was back with grandma.

Welfare Check – At approximately 10:45pm VPD Dispatch received a request to check on a man in dark clothing who was sitting on the side of the road. He told the caller that he was “not having a good day”. Officers made contact with the man whom they knew from prior contacts. He indicated that he was having an emotional crisis, but was not suicidal. He was just wandering around.

07/21

Disturbance – VPD Dispatch received a call around 2:56am that there were 8 individuals in the middle of the street that appeared to be about to fight. When Officers arrived on scene there were several different smaller groups leaving in different directions. None of them indicated they needed any assistance, and it did not appear as if a physical altercation had occurred.

DUI – At 5:29am a caller reported a driver believed to be under the influence was attempting to board the ferry in his vehicle. Officers made contact with Steven M. Davidson, DOB: 2/23/56. Mr. Davidson performed FST’s poorly and provided a PBT of a .132. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and later provided a breath sample for the Datamaster, resulting in a BrAC of .147.

Bear Incident – A home owner in the Corbin Creek area reported that a black bear was on her property trying to get into her grill. The bear was gone when the Officer arrived.

Animal Impound – A large dog was impounded and transported to the Animal Shelter.

Parking – The Animal Control Officer made contact with an individual who was parked in the Hatchery Parking Lot. The vehicle owner indicated that he had lost his keys in the water and was trying to get another set flown down.

ATV Traffic Complaint – A caller reported that about four young individuals were driving a side by side on Porcupine Street. Some of them were hanging off the sides as it drove down the street. She was concerned for the safety of the youngsters. A VPD Officer made contact with them and the parents and advised them that they cannot allow the kids to do that. The parents parked the ATV.

Welfare Check – A caller was concerned about his wife who had left earlier to go back to their RV and he had not heard from her and she wasn’t answering her phone. He later found out that someone had found her phone on the rocks. VPD Officers checked their campsite and did not locate her vehicle. The husband later called back to report that he had made contact with her.

07/22

Bear Incident – A bear was found trying to get into a freezer on someone’s porch. The bear ran off when the Officer pulled up.

Suspicious Person – A caller reported a male suspect walking between his property and another who was looking around and under stuff. He thought it seemed suspicious. Officers could not locate anyone matching the description provided by the caller.

ATV Accident – A juvenile female learning to drive an ATV hit a house in Alpine Woods. The juvenile was taken to the hospital.

Underage Drinking – Two individuals flagged down an Officer and reported there were people at the Overlook Trail drinking alcohol. An Officer responded and found a minor, as well as an adult, with a bottle of R&R whiskey. The minor provided a PBT of .000. The alcohol was confiscated and disposed of due to the fact that a minor was involved.

Animal Neglect – A woman reported that a dog was locked in a vehicle and all the windows were rolled up. An Officer responded and found that all the windows were rolled down about 2 inches.

Lost Property – A Samsung Galaxy 8+, without a case on it, was reported lost in the Valdez Area. If found, please drop it off at the Police Department.

Welfare Check – A check was requested for an individual’s neighbor after his vehicle had been running for over an hour. VPD Officers made contact with the man and reported that he was good, just forgot that his vehicle was running.

7-9-18 Valdez EMS assisted with a medivac

7-9-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

7-10-18 18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene

7-11-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

7-11-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-11-18 Valdez EMS was requested for an individual needing assistance in returning home from the hospital.

7-13-18 Valdez EMS was requested for an individual who needed assistance in their home.

7-13-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-13-18 Valdez EMS assisted with a medivac.

7-17-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-17-18 Valdez EMS assisted with a medivac.

7-17-18 Valdez Fire responded to an audible carbon monoxide alarm from a RV. After investigation of the area, there were no individuals in the locked RV.

7-18-18 Valdez EMS assisted with a medivac.

7-19-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-19-18 Valdez EMS assisted with a medivac.

7-19-18 Valdez EMS was requested to assist with an individual being transported to a nursing facility.

7-19-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-19-18 Valdez EMS responded to a request to meet Vertical Solutions at the airport for an individual who had injuries while hiking in McCarthy.

7-21-18 Valdez EMS assisted with a medivac.

7-21-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-22-18 Valdez EMS responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

7-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a RV fire. The fire was extinguished.