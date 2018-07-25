ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

The Valdez Star - Serving Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin

Legal notices

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

July 25, 2018



NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Valdez Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, August 8th, 2018 at 7:00 PM in City Council Chambers. Public testimony will be taken on the request from Jerry Gray for a use variance to build a carport - an accessory use, on a lot with no primary use - located at 5230 Whispering Spruce Drive, Lot 6, Block 2, Alpine Woods Subdivision.

The public is encouraged to attend but if attendance is not possible, comments may be presented to the Community Development Department in writing prior to the August 8th, 2018 meeting. A copy of the comments will then be presented to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Submissions by email may be sent to: rrollenhagen@ci.valdez.ak.us.

Anyone having questions concerning this request or who would like more detailed information should contact the Community Development Department at (907) 834-3401.

(Publish July 25-Aug. 1, 2018)

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

The Valdez Star

310 Pioneer Street, box 2949
Valdez, Alaska, 99686
Ph: (907) 835-2405
info@valdezstar.net

© 2018 Far North Media Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2017

Rendered 07/28/2018 08:28