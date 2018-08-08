Get ready to wet a line ladies, it's time for the Women's Silver Salmon Derby

Opening ceremony Friday night features door prizes, a costume contest, and games

Anglers will hit the waters of Port Valdez and Prince William Sound Saturday during the Valdez Women's Silver Salmon Derby. Saturday evening the winners will be announced, starting with 50th place and working up to the crowning of the Queen of the Silver Salmon Sisterhood. There will be prizes for the Top 50 fish as well as cash and prizes for the top three biggest fish. The woman who catches the largest silver will be awarded a tiara and signature Women's Derby pink bathrobe. The theme of this year's Women's Derby is "Circus."

Registration for the Women's Derby started August 4, at the Prospector and will continue through noon, Saturday. Friday night, Valdez Fish Derbies hosts an opening celebration with door prizes, a costume contest, and games. The waters of Prince William Sound will be full of boats and anglers on Saturday, hoping to catch a big one and get to the weigh in station before it closes at 6 p.m.

The Women's Silver Salmon Derby closing awards ceremony is Saturday night. Last year, Chinda Heston of Valdez won the derby and was crowned Queen of the Silver Salmon Sisterhood with a 14.88-pound silver salmon. The biggest silver salmon caught in the Women's Derby was an 18.84-pound silver caught by Betty Valdes of Eagle River in 2010.

Often times the winner of the Women's Derby breaks into the Regular Silver Salmon Derby standings. To compete in the Women's Derby, ladies must buy a Silver Salmon Derby daily or season ticket so they are eligible to win the $10,000 first place prize in the regular derby if they catch a big one that holds on to the end of the derby. Currently, the largest Silver Salmon in the regular derby is a 16.64 pound silver caught by Daniel Schneider on August 4.

In the Valdez Halibut Derby, Patricia Johnson of Clovis, California holds first place with a 285.6 pound halibut she caught on July 26 aboard the "Harvester." Second place overall in the Valdez Halibut Derby is Doug Cranor of Valdez with a 239.0 pound halibut he caught on June 23, aboard the "Redhead." Holding on to third place is Russell Young of Fairbanks with a 226.0 pound Halibut he caught on June 23 aboard the "Dan Orion."