Legal notices

REGULAR TRANSFER

CORRECTION

Headhunters, Inc d/b/a Ernesto’s Taqueria located at 328 Egan Dr Valdez, AK is applying for transfer of a Restaurant Eating Place AS 04.11.100 liquor license to The Stampmill LLC d/b/a The Stampmill located at 328 Egan Dr. Valdez, AK.

Interested persons should submit written comment to their local governing body, the applicant and to the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board at 550 West 7th Ave. Suite 1600 Anchorage AK 99501.

(Pub. Aug. 8, 2018)