Legal notices

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF ALASKA

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT AT VALDEZ

In the Matter of the Estate of:

CHELLSIE RUBY MARIE HOFFMAN,

DOB: 07/15/1986

DOD: 04/08/2018,

Decedent.

Case No. 3VA-18-00007PR

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

[AS 13.16.450]

Notice is hereby given that Kyle A Hoffman has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be presented to Kyle A. Hoffman, Personal Representative, c/o GAZEWOOD & WEINER, P.C., 1008 - 16th Avenue, Suite 200, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701 or filed with the Superior Court, Third Judicial District, 231 Meals Avenue, Valdez, Alaska, 99686.

DATED on the __23__day of July, 2018 at Fairbanks, Alaska.

GAZEWOOD & WEINER, P.C.

Attorneys for Personal Representative

//S//Jason Weiner, ABA No. 9906031