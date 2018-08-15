Obituary: Kara Lee Merrell

Kara Lee Merrell, age 57, passed away at home on August 7, in Anchorage.

Kara was born on May 23, 1961 in Seattle, Washington. She attended Trinity College in Washington DC, was a member of Phi Beta Kappa Scholar Society and graduated Summa Cum Laude. She received her Bachelor of Arts Degrees in International Relations and International Economics.

Kara moved to Alaska in November of 1985 and lived in Juneau, Ketchikan, Valdez and most recently in Anchorage. She worked for Shearson Lehman Brothers in Juneau from 1985 -1990, Diversified Investments in Ketchikan from 1994-1997, and the State of Alaska in Anchorage from 2008 -2018.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Valdez, was on the board of the American Cancer Society and on the Board of Directors for the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation in Anchorage.

Kara enjoyed mothering, reading, quilting and outdoor activities.

Kara is remembered for her big, caring heart, her quick wit and warm smile. She immediately put people at ease. She was truly an awesome and inspiring lady that taught by example in its simplest sense. Rest in Peace our sweet, sweet angel.

Kara is survived by her husband, Geoff Merrell; daughter Olivia Merrell and son Luc Merrell of Anchorage; parents Astri and Jerry Summer; and her siblings, Gus Moulton of Seattle, Jeffrey Summer of Poughkeepsie, New York, Mike Summer of Shoreline, Washington and Teani Graver of Everett, Washington.

Kara was preceded in death by her father, Lee Moulton.

Funeral Mass was held August 12, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.