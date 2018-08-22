Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

8/13/18

Bear Incident: A bear was reported on the back porch of a local residence. The caller stated they were able to scare the bear off.

Bear Incident: A bear managed to get inside a boat stored at a residence.

Traffic Hazard: A motorhome parked on the side of the highway on the Tide Flats watching a bear was reported creating a traffic hazard. Upon Officer’s arrival, the motorhome was gone from the area as well as the bear.

Disturbance: A man who was described as disgruntled and disorderly due to the flights being cancelled. Officers made contact with the individual and he agreed to settle down.

Animal Impound: A dog was picked up for running at large. The owner was cited for Animal at Large.

Animal Impound: A dog reported running at cars was impounded by Animal Control Officer.

Noise Complaint: Neighbors having a loud argument about money was reported. Officers responded to find two people doing housework and not arguing.

Intoxicated Pedestrian: A man was reported laying outside the courthouse. Officers responded to find the man was sick with a cold and not intoxicated.

Camping Prohibited: Officers made contacted with two campers who were camping on land where camping is prohibited. Both campers complied and left the area.

Stop & FI: An Officer stopped with a vehicle who was missing their tire. They stated they had help on the way.

Property Theft: Carpentry tools were stolen from a connex. This case is currently under investigation.

8/14/18

Stop & FI: Officers made contact with a man parked down at the Small Boat Harbor. The man was slumped over his steering wheel sleeping. He stated he was tired from driving all day and needed a place to sleep.

Stop & FI: A blue van was parked down by the river. An officer made contact with the van and advised them where they can camp overnight.

Civil Dispute: VPD dispatch received a complaint between roommates. Both parties were issued warnings for Disorderly Conduct.

Arrest: Sarah Sapp, DOB 08/02/1996, of Valdez was arrested for Violation Conditions of Release. Bail is set at $3,500.

Bear Incident: A bear was reporting ‘casing’ the callers house and trying to get into their boat. The caller was able to scare the bear off and was advised to call back when the bear was present.

Vandalism: The restroom at Dock Point suffered minor vandalism. If you have any information regarding this, please contact VPD.

Property Theft: Two kegs were reported stolen from a wedding party.

Family Issues: VPD was contacted multiple times regarding a child custody arrangement that neither party felt was being adhered to.

Trespass: A man was reported sleeping in the courthouse after hours. Officers made contact with the individual and trespassed him from the building.

Welfare Check: A welfare check was called in about a drunk pedestrian by the Small Boat Harbor. Officers were unable to locate anyone matching the description in the area.

Animal Missing: A dog who just had puppies was reported missing. If found, please contact VPD.

Disturbance Other: A fisherman docked at the Kelsey Dock called to report intoxicated people jumping off the dock. Officers responded and found the people were fine.

Fireworks: A camper at a local RV park called to report individuals walking down the street lighting off fireworks. Officers located the suspects who did not have any fireworks on their person or in their bags.

8/15/18

Transport Other: An Officer assisted a local pedestrian by giving him a ride home.

Found Property: An iPhone found in a puddle by the 10-mile dike was turned into the VPD. To claim, please contact VPD.

Fish & Game: Two finches were flying around Second Time Around. The Animal Control Officer responded, but the birds had already made their way out of the building.

Bear Incident: A bear was reported getting into garbage at a residence. The residence also had unsecured freezers outside. The Animal Control Officer left a notice on the door to secure the freezers.

Traffic Complaint: A complaint was made about people driving between North and South Snowtree, causing damage to the parkstrip.

Abandoned Vehicle: A vehicle was reported abandoned in the Valdez Mobile Home Park.

Stolen Property: A report was made that a former roommate was holding hostage their plane ticket, luggage, and skateboard and refused to give it back. With the assistance of an Officer, the complainant was able to gain ownership of their property.

Traffic Complaint: A complaint was made regarding the road construction crews placing signs in front of the caller’s driveway, preventing access.

Stop & FI: An Officer made contact with an RV parked on the spit.

Stolen Vehicle: A vehicle was reported stolen from a local residence. This case is currently under investigation.

8/16/18

Suspicious Person – VPD received a report that an intoxicated male was trying to get into vehicles while the owners of the vehicles were pumping gas. Officers responded and searched the surrounding area but could not locate anyone matching the description given.

Bear Incident – A caller reported that a bear was getting into her and her neighbor’s trash. The Animal Control Officer used a less lethal round to scare the bear away. The Officer assisted the home owners in cleaning up the trash.

Disturbance – A disturbance was reported at a local business. The responding Officers made contact with suspect and issued a trespass warning.

Theft – A local business owner reported the theft of several knives from his store. The business owner had tried to track the suspects down before calling Police for assistance. The suspects could not be located.

Public Drinking – Ongoing issues involving transient workers drinking alcohol on public property. Officers made contact with them and made them pour out all their alcoholic drinks.

8/17/18

Gunshot Heard – A woman called Dispatch to report that she heard a single gunshot near her residence. Officers walked through the area but did not locate any source.

Vagrancy – A caller reported that someone was sleeping in the entryway into their building. When the caller confronted the individual he became argumentative. The caller did not want police response, just wanted to report the incident.

Welfare Check – A man was concerned for his roommate after he was overdue returning from Anchorage. Dispatch received a call later stating that he had made it home and that he was tardy because he had broken down.

Parking – Animal Control Officers made contact with vehicles parked on the bike path on Dayville Road. Owners of the suspect vehicles were advised to move them and park in a designated area.

Arrested: James January, DOB: 12/31/84 of Valdez was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release (x5), Permitting an Unauthorized Person to Drive and Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. Mr. January remains at the Valdez Jail with a $1,000 bail.

Summons: Craig R. Baird, DOB: 7/23/63, of Valdez, was issued a summons for Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree. Mr. Baird will be required to be in court for arraignment on August 23rd.

Public Drinking – Another report of some transient workers drinking alcohol on public property. The suspects had already left before the Officer had arrived but the suspects had left their trash behind.

8/18/18

Animal at Large – VPD received a report that a woman in an RV parked down by the dock is refusing to put her dog on a leash. The dog was reported to be running and barking at people in area. The owner had put the dog inside the RV before the Officer had arrived.

Disturbance – The owner from the earlier call for an Animal at Large became upset and threw a phone book at an employee for the Ferry System. The woman was subsequently trespassed from the facility.

Disturbance – A woman called VPD Dispatch and was upset because she had put some of her junk mail in the recycle bin, only to watch another woman take it out of the trash bin and leave with it. She was told to contact the Post Office during business hours and advised that items placed in public waste bins or recycling containers can no longer be considered their personal property.

Found Property-A black running belt was found down by the Small Boat Harbor. The message was left on the owner’s voice mail.

Bear Incident – Continual crowd control on Dayville Road due to pedestrians getting too close to the bears.

Fish & Wildlife – VPD Dispatch received a report that someone with a headlamp was on the weir grabbing fish. VPD Officer made contact with Hatchery personnel who were removing dead fish from the weir.

8/19/18

Theft – A man reported that his friend drove off with all of his stuff. Officers made contact with both parties who decided to work out their issues. No theft involved; Civil dispute over property.

Possible Drunk Driver – A concerned citizen reported that they saw a man stumble trying to get into his vehicle and then drive off. Officers made contact with the driver, who was not impaired.

Possible Drunk Driver – Another concerned citizen called to report that a man driving a small red pickup had swerved several times crossing over the white lines. The driver was also reported to be driving slower than the speed limit. A VPD Officer made contact with the driver who was determined to be a distracted driver; no other impairments were noted.

8-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a Public Assistance request.

8-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a Public Assistance request.

8-13-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-14-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation. The area was investigated and no fire was found.

8-14-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an odd odor on Egan Drive.

8-14-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a request for a Medivac.

8-15-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene.

8-15-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an agency assist request.

8-15-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance from the USCG Dock. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-15-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-15-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual having difficulty breathing. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-18-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical assistance. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-18-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a Public Assistance request.

8-18-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire in Robe River Subdivision. The fire was classified as an unreported control burn.

Total Calls for Police & Animal Control: 141