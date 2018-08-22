Obituary: Jack Smith

Jack Wesley Smith passed away in peace on July 8, while surrounded by family at his Chokosna homestead. He was 68-years old. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Susan; daughters Kelly Smith of Kenny Lake and Sarah Roberts of Tallahassee, Florida. Jack also leaves behind his devoted brother, Dwayne 'Smitty' Smith and his wife, Cheryl, of Copper Center; and his sister Shirley Perrin of Eugene, Oregon. He is also further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Jack will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle; loyal friend, neighbor, and mentor; trapper extraordinaire; experienced logger; passionate outdoorsman; keen land surveyor; expert snow machine rider; proud patriot; and long-standing Board Member of the Strelna Volunteer Fire Department.

Jack will also be remembered and missed for his bright mind, quick wit, unique drive, and his intense love for his homestead, where he now rests.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents Erma Myers Vogt and John Smith of Grants Pass, Oregon.

Donations may be made in Jack's memory online at https://www.gofundme.com/jackshospicefund to help establish a hospice program for terminal patients in the Copper Valley who wish to spend their final days at home.