Police and emergency

8/20/18

Suspicious Activity – A caller reported that she had seen some concerning posts from an individual on social media.

Welfare Check – A man called VPD requesting that an officer check on his wife that was last known to be in Valdez. He was concerned for her welfare. The subject had already left town.

Threat – A man reported that his daughter was being threatened and wanted to speak with an Officer.

Motor Vehicle Accident – An accident was reported at the corner of Hazelet and Pioneer. The at-fault driver, a juvenile, received a citation for Failure to Yield after stopping at a stop sign.

Animal Impound – An older black lab was reported to be possibly injured on Egan Drive. The dog was impounded and later returned to its owner.

Disturbance – Two men were reported to be in a heated argument on North Harbor Drive. Upon arrival, a VPD Officer found only one intoxicated individual arguing with himself. He had two containers of alcohol, one being empty. The Officer poured out the other and issued a Disorderly Conduct warning.

8/21/18

Transport – VPD Correction Officer transported an inmate to Anchorage.

Camping – A minivan was reported to be camping near the ski trail over the past few weeks. The owner was contacted and given alternate places to camp.

Arrested – Dustin Griffith, DOB: 6/22/95, of Valdez was arrested on an outstanding Valdez Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Calendar Call for an original charge of DUI. He was released on $500.00 bail.

Arrested – Sharon Daniels, DOB: 6/23/59 of Valdez/Florida was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence. Ms. Daniels was seen by a VPD Officer on patrol driving in the wrong lane, almost causing an accident with an oncoming car. Ms. Daniels provided a breath alcohol test of .163.

8/22/18

Noise Disturbance – A noise disturbance was reported at a local apartment complex. The suspect noise could not be heard from outside. The complainant was advised to talk to management the next business day.

Bear Incident– A resident called in a bear that was in the area of the Elementary School. A second caller reported that the bear was on their porch trying to get into their freezer. The bear was hit with a less lethal round and left the area.

Summons – Louis A. Nations, DOB: 9/23/56 of Valdez was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of Oil Pollution after he wrecked the truck he was driving on 2/22/18 and oil spilled into the stream.

Bear Incident– The bear was back on a previous complainant’s porch. The bear was again scared off with a less lethal round.

Theft – VPD was notified by a homeowner that someone had broken into his property and stolen some items. This case is under investigation.

Vehicle Theft – A vehicle was reported taken from a parking area. After reviewing camera footage, it was determined that the owner had parked it in another location.

Summons – Mathew L. Russell, DOB 5/18/90, of Valdez was issued a summons for Theft 3rd Degree and Criminal Trespass 1st Degree after he confessed that he entered onto property that was not his and took some vehicle parts. Mr. Russell will be arraigned in court on Sept 6th, 2018.

8/23/18

Traffic Complaint – A dark blue pickup truck passing a school bus stopped on the highway picking children was reported.

Camping Prohibited – Three campers were reported to be parked at the end of South Harbor Drive for a couple of days. Officers made contact and notified the RV’s they were not allowed to camp there.

Bear Incident – Bears were reported in the area near the school while kids were walking to school.

Traffic Hazard – An Officer removed a log from the road.

Animal at Large – The Animal Control Officer found 6 or 7 dogs loose heading towards their owners. The owners were informed about the leash law.

Threat – An individual was reported making threats towards a business. Officers made contact with the individual and the individual denied making any such comments.

Public Intoxication – A report of 4-5 people drinking at B dock was reported. An Officer made contact and advised they cannot be drinking and hanging out. The parties moved on.

Camping Prohibited – An Officer made contact with RV’s camping on the spit and notified the RV’s they were not allowed to camp there.

Traffic Complaint – A semi reportedly pulled out in front of oncoming traffic and did not yield. An Officer made contact with the driver of the semi.

Family Issues – VPD dispatch received calls about juveniles who were not coming home on time.

Noise Complaint – A caller wanted to know what Officers can do about a black Dodge pickup truck that drives around with extremely loud bass.

Disturbance other – A man was reported to be getting ready to play golf in the park strip.

Stop & FI – An Officer made contact with a man who appeared to be camping at a local church. The man stated he was given permission by the pastor. The Officer tried making contact with the pastor to confirm.

Theft – A local business reported an employee had stolen merchandise. This case is currently under investigation.

Noise Disturbance – A caller reported loud music as well as yelling and screaming from their neighbor’s residence. Arrested: Misty Phillips, DOB 3/18/74, of Valdez was arrested for Violating Conditions of Release. Original Charges are two counts of Assault 4th Degree, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct. Ms. Phillips was release on $250 bail

8/24/18

Stop & FI – During a routine security check, an Officer made contact with three individuals drinking at the National Guard Armory.

Stop & FI – An Officer made contact with an individual hanging outside a building after closing time. The individual was using the Wi-Fi, agreed to not cause any trouble, and to clean up themselves.

Suspicious Person – A man was reported to started a small fire by a local church. Upon making contact, the responding Officer found everything to be alright.

Agency Assist – Officers assisted the Fire Department on a medical call.

Bear Incident – The Animal Control Officer responded to a call about a dog in danger with a bear. Upon arrival, the bear was in the woods and the dog was captured by its owner.

Theft – VPD dispatch received a call that four tires on rims were stolen. This is currently under investigation.

Found Child – A caller reported a two-year-old child and dog just appeared in their yard. The child and dog were reunited with their parent.

Bear Incident – Traffic congestion was reported due to a black bear on a tidal flat close to the hatchery. The Animal Control Officer was able to clear the traffic.

Possible Drunk Driver – A report of a black Chevy SUV swerving was made. Officers responded and were unable to find any vehicle matching the license plate and description given.

Welfare Check – A concerned person made contact with an Officer about the welfare of a local resident.

Noise Complaint – A complaint was made about a neighbor mowing their lawn after 10:00 pm (a violation of the City of Valdez Noise Ordinance). Officers made contact with the individual mowing and they agreed to stop mowing their yard for the night.

Civil Issues – A man refusing to leave a residence was reported. Arrested: Donald P. Kompkoff III, DOB 10/05/1988, of Valdez was arrested for Misconduct Involving Weapons 4th Degree.

8/25/18

Gunshots Heard – VPD dispatch received multiple calls about gunshots or fireworks. Officers located an individual shooting off fireworks. The man was advised to stop and was issued a warning for Disorderly Conduct.

Bear Incident – On lookers were reported parked along the highway watching a bear. The Animal Control Officer responded and the bear made its way back into the woods.

Parking – Multiple vehicles were parked on the bike path by Allison Point. An Officer made contact and advised the vehicle owners to move their vehicles.

Parking – A motorhome appeared to be camping in an area it should not be. An Officer tried to make contact with the owner, but no one was in the motorhome.

Serve Time – Austin Thibadeaux, DOB 07/06/1994, of California reported to Valdez Police Department to serve time. Original charges: DUI and Breath Test Refusal.

Public Assist – An Officer assisted a broke down semi and assisted with traffic control.

Fish & Game – The Animal Control Officer made contact with individuals fishing in a prohibited area. The parties moved on.

Parking – Multiple vehicles were parked on the bike path by Allison Point again. An Officer made contact and advised the vehicle owners to move their vehicles.

ATV – Officers made contact with an ATV driving on the bike path. The driver was advised no motorized vehicles are allowed on the bike path.

Stop & FI – Officers made contact with children playing in the street and advised them it’s not safe.

Trespass – A man who was trespassed from a local residence was reported by his GPS ankle monitor to be on location at that residence. Officers responded to assist the man off the property. The homeowner opted to not press charges.

Theft – A report was made that a woman piled up her grocery cart full of groceries and just walked out without paying. Officers responded and the woman admitted to stealing the groceries. Theft charges are pending.

Animal Impound – A caller stated they dropped off a dog at the intake door at the Animal Shelter. The owner of the dog called and was able to retrieve his dog.

Civil Issues – VPD dispatch received calls from two neighbors having ongoing feuds.

Burglar Alarm – A local business called because their burglar alarm was activated. Officers responded to find the building secure, no disturbances.

Stop & FI – An Officer made contact with two people setting up tents at the end of the spit. They were advised they were not allowed to camp there.

8/26/18

Stop & FI – An Officer made contact with a vehicle parked behind a business after hours.

Criminal Mischief – A boat was reported to have been vandalized as well as items stolen from it while parked at the Valdez Small Boat Harbor. This is currently under investigation.

Suspicious Person – A suspicious person wearing an orange raincoat, a backpack, and a sign was reported knocking on complainant’s door and her daughter’s door. The man was trying to borrow a blow dryer to dry his sleeping bag. An Officer directed the man towards one of the laundry mats.

Parking – A vehicle was parked on bike path on Dayville Road. The driver was advised not to park there and moved their vehicle.

Parking & Animal Info – A report was made a vehicle was parked on private property overnight with barking pit bulls inside. The vehicle belonged to someone staying at a nearby hotel and the animal information was passed on to the ACO.

DUI – VPD dispatch received a report of driver who appeared to be impaired and backed into a seating area down by the Kelsey Dock. Officers made contact with Eva Chunak, DOB 01/31/1978, of New Stuyahok. Ms. Chunak was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. She registered a breath-alcohol content of .338.

8-20-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

8-21-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

8-21-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

8-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-22-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at Hermon Hutchens Elementary School. The school was evacuated and investigated for a live fire. No fire was located, there seemed to be fire alarm issues. The fire alarm was reset.

8-23-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

8-24-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-25-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

Total Calls for Police & Animal Control: 148