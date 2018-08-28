Obituary: David Gwaltney

David Melvin Gwaltney passed away peacefully in his home on August 15.

A Valdez resident since August of 2010, he was born on June 29, 1947 in Gridley, California.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He retired from the hair salon industry and also was an artist. Before moving to Alaska, David bred and raised show birds where he won many trophies for excellence. He attended church at Faith Harbor Fellowship. David's latest passion was donating to children in Africa to help them have access to safe, clean drinking water.

He will be missed greatly by many friends and family.

David leaves behind sisters, June Osborne of Clovis, Calif., Audrey Burton and husband Carl of Cordova, Shirley Hiebert of Valdez; brother Sonny Gwaltney and wife, Gail, of Oakley Calif.; and sister Carolyn Kendall and husband Dean of Valdez, as well as many nieces and nephews.

David's memorial service will be held in mid-September and the date is currently pending.