Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

9/03/18

Animal at Large – VPD Dispatch received a call that a dog may have slipped its lead and was at the caller’s residence. The caller kept the dog until the owner was able to retrieve the dog.

Arrest Warrant – Corie J Taylor, DOB: 10/5/83, of Valdez, was arrested on a Valdez arrest warrant for DV Assault 4th Degree. During the arrest Mr. Taylor resisted being taken into custody and he was subsequently charged with Resisting or Interfering with Arrest. He was held at the Valdez Jail for arraignment.

Theft - A local restaurant reported a customer left without paying their bill. Officers arrived and contacted the manager and it was found that the customer did pay and it was just a misunderstanding.

Disturbance – A caller reported that someone or something was trying to break into their residence. The caller later reported that it was just some dogs at their door. An Officer drove through the area to make sure all was safe.

9/04/18

Fish and Wildlife – An injured goshawk was brought down to the animal shelter from the Kenny Lake area. The goshawk will be transported to a rehabilitation center to recover from its injuries.

Bear Incident – A concerned citizen reported tourists too close to a bear on Dayville Road. Officers responded and there was no bear in the area upon arrival.

MVA Damage – A caller reported that their coworker accidentally hit their vehicle while leaving the area. It was first reported as a hit and run but the driver was on their way back to the accident. Officers gave both parties a case number for insurance purposes.

9/05/18

Stop & FI – While on patrol, an Officer observed a bicyclist ride into traffic in an unsafe manner. The Officer made contact with the bicyclist and talked to them about bicycle safety.

Found Property – A smart phone was found at Worthington Glacier. Attempts were made to locate the owner and VPD was successfully able to return the phone to its owner.

Possible DUI – A REDDI report came in from a motorist who stated that a car pulled out right in front of them at an intersection and then was weaving back and forth in their lane. An Officer was able to catch up to the driver; the driver failed to pull over for the Officer for several miles. When the Officer was able to get them to pull over it was found that the motorist was from another country and didn’t realize they had to pull over for lights and sirens. The driver was not impaired.

9/06/18

Citizen Contact – An Officer made contact with a citizen who had some general questions.

Trespass – A report was made to Dispatch about an individual who was trespassing at a residence. Officers determined there was no trespass violation.

Animal Impound – A male Rottweiler was impounded to the Valdez Animal Shelter.

Marijuana Inspection – Valdez Police Chief inspected a local marijuana cultivation facility.

Harassment – A man reported he was receiving numerous calls from another male individual. The calling male thought he was supposed to give a female roommate a ride. Officers advised the caller to cease all calls; the man complied.

Suspicious Person – While letting their dog out, the caller stated they saw a person standing in the dark by their house. Officers responded and found no one in the area.

9/07/18

Found Property – A credit card was given to a Police Officer. Please call VPD to claim.

Domestic Disturbance – A man reported that he believed that his girlfriend was messing around with him and was trying to steal his truck. He reported that she also had his phone and wouldn’t give it back. Officers responded and separated the two for the evening.

Burglar Alarm – A commercial burglar alarm was accidentally activated by an employee. Officers responded to find everything was alright.

Theft – Heather Anne Moore, DOB: 04/05/1987, of Valdez was summonsed for Theft in the 3rd Degree after she attempted to steal over $700 dollars’ worth of groceries.

Barking Dog – A caller complained about a dog that was barking excessively and has been a continual problem for two years. Officers made contact with the dog owner and the owner agreed to bring the dog inside.

Animal at Large – Two dogs dragging their leashes were reported in the complainant’s yard. The complainant called back to state some kids had lost control of the dogs but have them now.

Theft – A report of 6 pink flamingos used for a fundraiser were stolen from a yard. If you have any information, please contact VPD.

Intoxicated Pedestrian – An intoxicated pedestrian was reported. Officers responded and were unable to find anyone in the area.

Stop & FI – An Officer made contact with an RV parked in a business parking lot for the night. They were advised they were not allowed to camp there overnight.

Noise Disturbance – A report of loud noise coming from their neighbor’s home was reported. Officers made contact with the individual who complied with turning their music down.

9/08/18

Welfare Check – A welfare check was requested for someone who was thought to be suicidal. Officers made contact with the possible suicidal person who proclaimed they would not harm themselves.

Traffic Complaint – A white Toyota SUV reportedly pulled out onto the Richardson Highway from Mineral Creek Loop Road without stopping. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Security Check – While on patrol, Officers noticed heavy equipment with its door open. Upon inspection, there was a note inside the cab stating the equipment could have been robbed. Officers were unable to make contact with the owner of the equipment.

Bike Found – A caller reported a bike has been parked by a dumpster for a couple of days. The caller wanted to let the VPD know in case someone reported one missing.

9/09/18

Bear Incident – A caller reported that there was a small black bear cub in the tree by her house and the neighbor’s dog would not let the bear back down. VPD Officers made contact with the neighbor to bring the dog back inside.

911 Hang Up – VPD dispatch received a 911 hang up. Officers responded to the home to ensure everything was alright.

General Contact – A person came to the lobby of Valdez Police Department because they were locked out of their home. They were given the number to the local locksmith.

Animal at Large – A caller reported that she was charged by her neighbor’s dog. Officers made contact with the owner of the dog who stated they were outside with their dog in their backyard. The Officer advised the dog owner that the dog needed to be leashed or inside a fenced area.

Bear Incident - The same caller from an earlier bear incident called back later in the day. Officers responded to the area to find a large bird feeder attracting the bear. The complainant was advised to take down the bird feeder to avoid attracting the bear to her home.

Found Property – A wallet was turned into the VPD drop box. VPD made contact with the individual and returned the wallet.

Found Property – A pair of eye glasses were turned into the VPD drop box. Please contact VPD with further descriptors to claim.

8-27-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-28-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

8-28-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

8-28-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention after falling. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-29-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

8-29-18 Valdez Fire Department was requested for a medivac transport.

8-29-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-30-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a fire alarm activation at Mt. Sky Hotel. No fire was located, the fire alarm was reset.

8-30-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

8-30-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

8-31-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

9-1-18 Valdez Fire Department was on standby during a Valdez Football game.

9-1-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

9-2-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an active fire alarm at a residence on Resurrection Loop. The kitchen fire was extinguished and the residence was turned back over to the owner.

9-2-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a Search and Rescue for individuals in the 1.5 Mile on the Richardson Highway. The individuals were located and safely brought back to shore.

9-3-18 Valdez Fire Department was requested for a medivac transport.

9-3-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

9-4-18 Valdez Fire Department was requested for a medivac transport

9-4-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

9-5-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

9-5-18 Valdez Fire Department was summoned for a public assistance request.

9-6-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

9-6-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

9-6-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a possible propane leak. The area was investigated.

9-7-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

9-7-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene and transported to Providence Valdez Medical Center.

9-7-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

9-8-18 Valdez Fire Department was on standby during a Valdez Football game.