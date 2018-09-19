Legal and public notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council’s Public Advisory Committee will meet Wednesday, Sept 26, 2018, 9:30 a.m. on the USGS APU Campus, Dr. Glenn A. Olds Conference Room, 4210 University Drive, Anchorage. Topics for discussion include the FY19 Draft Work Plan and habitat matters. To participate, call: 800.315.6338, code 72241. For more information call: 907.278.8012 or 800.478.7745 or on the web at http://www.evostc.state.ak.us. If you have a disability and need special accommodations to participate, please contact Cherri Womac at the above contact numbers or email to cherri.womac@alaska.gov no later than 72 hours prior to the meeting to make any necessary arrangements.

City of Valdez

Invitation to Bid

Date: September 17, 2018

Project: VCT & SBH LED Lighting Upgrades

Project Number: 17-310-6800 / Contract Number: 1421

This project includes, but is not necessarily limited to:

The demolition of existing high mast lighting fixtures and installation of new replacement LED fixtures at the Small Boat Harbor (SBH) and Valdez Container Terminal (VCT). The lights specified within the bid documents have a minimum of a 6 week lead time to become listed. There will be an additional lead time for production of the lights. Any additional repair of high mast cables is also included under this scope of work.

Engineers Estimate for construction under $ 600,000.00

Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00pm local time on October 24, 2018, at the office of the Capital Facilities Director, 300 Airport Road, Suite 201, P. O. Box 307, Valdez, Alaska 99686. The bids will be publicly opened and read at that time.

A non-mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the office of the Capital Facilities Director, 300 Airport Road, Suite 201, Valdez, Alaska on October 10, 2018, at 10:00 am.

Complete sets of the bid documents may be purchased from Digital Blueprint, 903 West Northern Lights Blvd., Anchorage, AK 99503, (907) 274-4060. Bid documents may also be downloaded from the City of Valdez website at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us; documents are located under “Bids” on the lower right hand side of the opening page. Bidders are encouraged to download, fill out, and return the Request for Addendum form located at the link listed above to ensure receipt of any addendum issued for this project.

Bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required.

The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities or informalities in a bid and to reject any and all bids without cause.

Current minimum prevailing wage rates as published by the Alaska Department of Labor must be paid if required by law.

Requirements of the Alaska Employment Preference (AS 36.10) must be met.

The City of Valdez “Standard Specifications and Standard Details” shall be used. An electronic copy is available from the City of Valdez website at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us under “standards and specifications” located on the “quick links” portion of the Capital Facilities Department page.

PUBLIC NOTICE

VACANCIES ON CITY PARKS & RECREATION COMMISSION

Two vacancies to each serve a three-year term, expiring October 2021.

Two vacancies exist on the City Parks & Recreation Commission due to term expiration. Commissioners are appointed by Valdez City Council.

The Parks & Recreation Commission is an advisory commission to the Valdez City Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission. It shall:

• Act in an advisory capacity in regard to the planning, implementation and enforcement of programs dealing with the establishment, development and maintenance of parks, the creation and preservation of recreational facilities and opportunities, and the conservation of natural and recreational features within the city.

• Receive, consider and evaluate public input, opinions and recommendations regarding the parks and recreation programs of the city and advise of any findings or recommendations.

• Make recommendations regarding the parks and recreation budget of the city.

• Meet at least once per month – Usually the second Tuesday of the month at

7:00 p.m. in Valdez City Council Chambers.

• Perform other activities as may be requested by Valdez City Council.

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commissions application portal at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@valdezak.gov or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for submission is October 10, 2018 at

5:00 p.m. for appointment by City Council on October 16th.

Posted 9/14/18

Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

VACANCIES ON PROVIDENCE VALDEZ MEDICAL CENTER

HEALTH ADVISORY COUNCIL

Three vacancies to each serve a three-year term, expiring October 2021.

Three vacancies exist on the PVMC Health Advisory Council due to term expiration. Health Advisory Council members are appointed by Valdez City Council.

The Health Advisory Council is an advisory group who provides feedback and guidance to Providence regarding the operation of community health care facilities and programs. The HAC is comprised of qualified representatives of the community serving with the intent of assisting Providence in its mission to provide quality health care in Valdez and improve community health and wellness. The HAC has an advisory role in policy formation, strategic development, and oversight of health care programs and services. Regular meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commissions application portal at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@valdezak.gov or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for submission is September 27, 2018 at

noon for appointment by City Council on October 2nd.

Posted 9/14/18

Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk

PUBLIC NOTICE

VACANCY ON VALDEZ MUSEUM AND HISTORICAL ARCHIVE ASSOCIATION BOARD OF DIRECTORS

One vacancy to serve a one-year, three month term, expiring January 2020.

One vacancy exists on the Valdez Museum and Historical Archive Association (VMHA) Board of Directors due to resignation. VMHA board members are appointed by the Valdez Museum and Historical Archive Association Corporation (Valdez City Council).

The VMHA Board is the Valdez Museum’s governing body and oversees the management and operation of the museum under contract with the City of Valdez. Appointments will be made on the basis of the candidate’s willingness to serve in an unpaid capacity, as well as the candidate’s experience and/or education that may support and enhance achievement of museum corporation goals to preserve community history and support community education programs.

Online applications may be submitted through the City’s boards and commissions application portal at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us/boardsandcommissions. Paper applications are available at City Hall and can be submitted by email to aferko@valdezak.gov or dropped off at the front desk of City Hall. Deadline for submission is October 10, 2018 at

5:00 p.m. for appointment by City Council on October 16th.

Information about specific responsibilities of the Board of Directors may be obtained from Patty Relay, Museum Executive Director, at prelay@valdezmuseum.org.

Posted 9/14/18

Allie Ferko, CMC, Deputy City Clerk