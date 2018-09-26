ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

The Valdez Star

By LEE REVIS
Valdez Star 

First responders held meet and greet at post office Saturday

Post Master organized event after postal service released new stamp

 
September 26, 2018

Valdez Star photo

DCC Mike Ackiss of the USCG signs his name to a board at the US Post Office in Valdez Saturday during a meet and greet between local emergency responders and the people of Valdez. The event was organized by Post Master Susan Sanford.

Emergency responders set out to meet the people they serve – an idea that was spawned by a new postage stamp.

EMTs, firefighters from the Valdez and Alyeska fire departments, members of the US Coast Guard and even the local state trooper gathered at the post office in Valdez Saturday to talk to customers and hand out pages for coloring to children.

Valdez Star photo

Local firefighters, EMTS from the Valdez and Alyeska fire departments, along with law enforcement representatives and members of the United States Coast Guard gathered at the post office in Valdez Saturday to meet with the public in an event commemorating a new stamp honoring first responders.

The event was hosted by the Post Master, Susan Sanford. She said the idea came to her when after USPS issued a new stamp honoring first responders.

"The post office in Valdez has a new stamp honoring first responders that we released on the 13th of September," she said in an interview during the event, "...here in Valdez we have a vast variety of first responders so we wanted to honor all the first responders in Valdez – and show and sell our first responders stamp."

A whiteboard with a lifelike replica of the new stamp – which was created by local artist Fran A. Baron who was on helping out at the goodies table – featured a place for the gathered fire fighters and other emergency responders to sign their names for display.

The new forever stamp is a work by artist Brian Stauffer, who the Postal Service says worked to create with art director and designer Antonio Alcalá and designer Ricky Altizer.

 
