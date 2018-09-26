What's Happening About Town

Free flu shot

Join our community preparedness exercise – and get a free u shot! Please help the Valdez community practice our emergency preparedness by coming to Valdez High School on Saturday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All Alaskans ages 6 months and older can be immunized, while supplies last. Even if you’ve had your u shot, please participate by checking in during the event.

Play auditions

The PWSC Drama Department’s Fall production will be an original play for children written by Valdez residents. “If…” tells the tale of a teenage girl in Valdez who has decided to run away from home through the power of her imagination. Auditions are on Sunday, October 7, at 4:00 p.m., and Monday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m. There are 10-20 roles for ages ten and up. Auditions will consist of readings from the script and actors should come prepared to move. For more information, 834-1614 or dlmoore@alaska.edu.

Sweet Remains

Arts Council presents SWEET REMAINS, three gifted singer-songwriters with three-part harmonies and melodic writing that easily appeals to fans of modern folk-rockers. Civic Center stage Tuesday, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Tickets available at A Rogues Garden or night of performance. Adults $20, students, seniors, military $10.

Museum hours

Winter hours at the Valdez Museum on Egan Drive are now in effect. The Museum is open Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday. For more information, call 835-2764 or visit the Museum website at valdezmusuem.org

Journey by Sea

Artworks and journals by Seward artist Justine Pezuchal, featuring landscapes and human activities accessible by kayak in PWS. At the Valdez Museum through Jan 4, 2019. http://www.valdezmuseum.org, 907-835-2764, info@valdezmuseum.org for information.

Food bank changed

The Food Bank is now open from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays. Thursday distribution is no longer available. The Food bank is located on the Richardson Highway next to the animal shelter. Anyone in need is welcome.

Senior Center news

Mon-Fri RIDES:9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Call 835-5032 LUNCH 12-1 p.m. Suggested donation $6-10. Chair-Exercise- Mon/Wed/Fri 9 a.m. Swim: Tues- 9 a.m. Easy Yoga- Tues/Thurs 10 a.m. Crafts Wed- 9:45 a.m. Shopping Thurs- 9:30 a.m. Food Bank volunteering- Thurs 1 p.m. Movie - Fri 1:30 p.m. GAMES: Mon/Wed/Thurs 1 p.m.

Consider donating

Calling for Auction Items for the October 6, 2018 Museum Roadhouse Fundraiser. While you are doing your spring cleaning, consider donating antiques and art in good condition for this annual fundraiser dinner and auction. Call Sara for more information 831-0370

Park, not ride

Parks & Recreation would like to remind everyone that four-wheelers and other motorized vehicles are prohibited from operating on the Park Strips. These areas are designated for pedestrian use only. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our park strips safe, especially as the daylight hours dwindle with the season.

Glennallen DMV

Glennallen DMV hours have changed. Open Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Closed for Lunch 11-12. 907-822-3999.

Help with aid

Connecting Ties, Inc. has a Fee Agent available to submit your Public Assistance applications by appointment. We are not a Public Assistance office, but provide this courtesy to the Valdez Community. Apply online at my.alaska.gov. Also Alaska 211 gladly offers descriptions of programs available by phone and online. 835-3274

No motors here

The East Dike is closed to motorized vehicles from Cato Bridge to the Water Tower. This area is for walking and biking only.

Senior Swim

Senior Swim is offered every Tuesday, free of charge, from 9:15-10:15 a.m. for those individuals 55 years and older. For further information or to schedule a ride call 835-5032.

Pet education

The exotic pet education room, complete with ferrets, bearded dragons and more unusual pets you can actually touch and learn about, is open at the Valdez Animal Shelter. Open Tues. – Sat. during regular business hours.