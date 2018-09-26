Police and emergency

(Any charges reported in this press release are merely accusations and the Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.)

9/17/18

Camping: Individuals were reported camping in the yard of a church. An Officer contacted several folks from out of state who were sleeping in their car due to car problems. They advised that they were going to the auto shop that morning and would be moving along.

Animal at Large: The Animal Control Officer was in a pursuit with a yellow lab running free around the animal shelter. The lab ran down the highway and disappeared in the bushes.

DWLR: William Baird, DOB: 09/13/1982, of Valdez was issued a citation for Driving While License Revoked.

Assist Medical: Officers assisted EMS with a medical call.

9/18/18

Welfare Check: A welfare check was requested on an individual who was in the drivers seat of their car and appeared to be slumped over the wheel. An Officer contacted the individual and found that they were leaning their head on the wheel while playing on their phone.

Arrest: Jordan Geffe, DOB: 04/22/1989, of Tatitlek, was arrested in Tatitlek by the Alaska State Troopers for DV Assault in the 4th degree and transported to the Valdez Jail. After mandatory arraignment, Mr. Geffe was released on $500 appearance and $500 performance. Both unsecured.

Found Property: A young child found a red wallet containing a $10 bill and turned it in to the Valdez Police Dept. The owner called the PD with the exact descriptors and the wallet was returned.

9/19/18

Domestic Disturbance: Officers responded to a couple who were arguing. After investigation, no arrest was made and the parties were separated for the remainder of the night.

Animal Impound: A dog was impounded to the Animal Shelter.

Lost Property: A black men’s trifold wallet containing an ID and $40 cash was lost around Safeway and the college dorms. If found, please turn in to the Valdez Police Department.

Animal at Large: A black dog was running loose in Robe River Subdivision. The ACO responded to the area and located the dog. It was found that the dog escaped its fenced-in yard. The dog was returned to its’ owner.

Noise Disturbance: A noise disturbance was reported on Klutina St. Officers contacted individuals having a bonfire and consuming alcoholic beverages. Two minors were cited for Minor Consuming Alcohol.

9/20/18

Public Assist: Caller requested assistance with getting their spouse into their vehicle so they could transport them to the hospital. Officers assisted the individuals.

Animal DOA: Complainant reported a dead kitten in the road. ACO arrived and found a dead rabbit and properly disposed of it.

Animal at Large: Caller reported a large, white dog running at large in the area of Safeway. Animal Control was unable to locate the dog.

Public Appearance: An Officer presented to the Forensics class at the Valdez High School.

Bear Incident: Caller reported a bear near the hospital entrance. The bear was gone upon arrival.

Bear Incident: Caller reported a large brown bear in Robe River Subdivision.

Summons: Timothy Mills, DOB: 09/28/1966, of Valdez was issued a summons to appear in court for violating his conditions of release. Original charges are Burglary 1, Assault 4 x 2, DUI, and Refusal to submit to chemical test.

Summons: Fred Mailoto, DOB: 3/31/73, of Los Angeles, CA was issued a summons to appear in court for violating his conditions of release. Original charge: Burglary 1st Degree, Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft 3rd Degree, Theft 4th Degree, Criminal Mischief 4th Degree.

Domestic Non-Arrest: Complainant reports getting into an altercation with her boyfriend. Officers separated both individuals for the night.

9/21/18

Barking Dog: Complainant reported an ongoing issue with a barking dog in the neighborhood.

Harassment: Complainant reported being harassed by an individual. Officers spoke with the suspect individual and trespassed them from complainant’s residence and advised them to stay away from complainant’s place of work.

Fish & Game: Caller advised there was a distressed sea otter at Dock Point beach. The sea otter was dispatched due to its deteriorating health.

Traffic Hazard: Complainant reported vehicles stopped to look at bears on the tide flats causing a traffic hazard.

Animal at Large: Caller reported a loose dog was at their residence. Dispatch was then advised by caller that the owner came and retrieved the dog.

Stolen Property: Complainant reported their gun was stolen from the room they were renting at a local business.

DV Assault: Caller reported a possible DV occurring inside a vehicle at a local business. Officers responded and contacted two individuals. Arrested: Corie Taylor, DOB: 10/5/1983, of Valdez, for DV Assault 4th Degree. Taylor is currently being held at the Valdez Jail on $250 cash bail.

Minor Consuming: While at a local business, an Officer made contact with an individual who had an odor of alcohol about their person. The Officer gave the individual a warning for minor consuming alcohol, the individual went back to their RV.

9/22/18

Found Property: A jean jacket was turned in after being found on the bike path.

Bear Incident: Caller reported a bear on their property, possibly under their porch. An Officer responded but was unable to locate a bear.

9/23/18

Traffic Hazard: Complainant reported an individual on roller skis going against traffic and almost hitting them with their car. The individual was contacted and advised of the complaint.

Animal at Large: Caller reported a black dog dragging their leash was running at large. Caller followed the dog from Blueberry Hill to the harbor area but was unable to catch it. Officer arrived in the area but was unable to locate the dog.

Possible Drunk Driver: Complainant reported that an individual was intoxicated and leaving the Gold Fields area. Complainant called back to report that the individual was still behind the Gold Fields and had locked themselves inside their vehicle, refusing to get out or let anyone drive them home. Officers arrived in the area and contacted the individual still in their vehicle claiming to not have keys to the vehicle, that a family member had already taken them and that they were going to be sleeping in their vehicle for the night. Upon further investigation it was found that the individual was on conditions of release and was not to be in possession of or consuming alcohol. Arrested: Chelsea Selanoff, DOB: 5/15/1992, of Valdez, for Violating Conditions of Release.

PBT of .223 Original charge: DUI. Selanoff is currently being held at the Valdez Jail on $250 bail.

Welfare Check: Caller reported a female on the tide flats, standing on the side of the road with a bicycle looking disoriented. Officers made contact with the female who stated her bag was heavy so she was walking her bike and was fine and didn’t need assistance.

9-17-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient had passed away prior to the Fire Departments arrival.

9-17-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a public assist with the Valdez Police Department.

9-17-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The patient was treated at the scene.

9-19-18 Valdez Fire Department responded smoke showing behind Royal Center. After investigation of the area, no fire was located.

9-19-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to an individual needing medical attention. The individual had passed away prior to the Fire Departments arrival.

9-19-18 Valdez Fire Department respond to a public assist with the Valdez Police Department.

9-20-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a medivac request.

9-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to a smoke in the Nabesna Street area. The fire was classified as a control burn.

9-21-18 Valdez Fire Department responded to investigate an odor in the Clark Street area. After investigation of the area, the Fire Department had found an individual was staining wood in the garage and the smell was in the air.

Total Calls for Police & Animal Control: 111