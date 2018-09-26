ClassifiedsAboutContactAdvertise

The Valdez Star - Serving Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin

By LEE REVIS
Valdez Star 

Travelers left hanging as AMHS announces "gap" in service for Sound

Ferry service will be halted for several weeks between Valdez, Cordova and Whittier

 
September 26, 2018

Valdez Star photo

This flyer was mailed to residents of Prince William Sound by the Alaska Marine Highway System announcing there will be no ferry service for several weeks or even until the end of the year.

Ferry travelers from Prince William Sound are being asked to "plan ahead" after the Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) announced a service gap in mid-November that will run through early December.

"Please plan ahead," a flyer mailed to residents by AMHS read, stating there will be no ferry service between Valdez, Cordova and Whittier between Nov. 18 through Dec. 11.

The move comes after a previous announcement by AMHS that the FVF Fairweather would be replacing the MV Aurora for the winter route between the three communities of Prince William Sound.

Sound inconvenient?

It is worse for travelers to and from the villages of Chenega and Tatitlek.

Source: Alaska Marine Highway System

The villages of Tatitlek and Chenega – already underserved – will see the longest service gaps according to a recent announcement by Alaska Marine Highway System.

The two landlocked communities will see an extended gap in service that already began according to AMHS.

Travelers to and from Tatitlek that were planning to use the ferry system lost service Sept. 12 and will not see a resumption of service until Jan. 1, 2019.

For Chenega travelers, service ended Monday and will not resume until Dec. 11.

The MV Aurora left service in PWS Sept. 14 and will return Dec. 11.

The FVF Fairweather, which recently left service in southeast Alaska, will make the rounds between Valdez, Cordova and Whittier until Nov. 18; the MV Aurora is not slated to resume service until Dec. 11.

 
