News briefs

Anyone who plans to vote in the upcoming Nov. 6 elections needs to be properly registered by this Sunday according to the Alaska Div. of Elections.

"Eligible Alaska voters have until October 7 to make sure they are registered to vote or update their registration information in time for the upcoming November 6, 2018 General Election," election officials said last week in a press release.

This election will decide who will be governor of Alaska for the upcoming four years, and includes races for Alaska House and Senate.

"The State of Alaska Division of Elections (DOE) encourages Alaskans who are already registered to vote to review their registration and report any necessary changes to the division prior to the deadline," officials said.

A person must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years of age by Nov. 7 and have lived in Alaska at least 30 days in order to be eligible to register.

The division allows voters with a state issued ID or drivers license to register online. Paper registrations can be downloaded and printed, but must be postmarked before Oct. 7. In Valdez, the local post office closes and noon on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Flu shots this weekend

Free flu shots will be available to everyone in Valdez over the age of six months this Sautrday during the town's annual immunization drill.

The drill will take place this Saturday, Oct. 6, at Valdez High School from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The event helps the emergency responders and the medical community practice mass immunizations in the event of an actual public health emergency – and the people of Valdez get immunized against an age-old health scourge, influenza.

Alaska seeks lawsuit dismissal

(AP) The state of Alaska is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit challenging Gov. Bill Walker's plan for paying off the state's remaining oil and gas tax credit obligations.

The Legislature earlier this year passed a bill pushed by Walker that would establish a new state corporation that would be empowered to sell up to $1 billion in bonds to pay off the state's remaining tax credit obligations.

A Juneau man sued, challenging the constitutionality of the proposal.

Alaska's attorney general has said her office is confident that the proposed bonds would be lawful.

Alaskans protest Kavanaugh

(AP) At least 150 demonstrators gathered outside the office of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski to urge the Alaska Republican to reject Judge Brett Kavanaugh as a justice on the Supreme Court.

The number of demonstrators at a noon rally increased five-fold Friday from a rally of 30 the day before.

Murkowski has not said how she will vote. In a press release, she says she continues to express concerns to colleagues about how the confirmation process has been handled.

Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses him of sexual misconduct in high school, Christine Blasey Ford, testified Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Alaska demonstrator Erin Jackson-Hill says she objects to Kavanaugh's character and to how Republicans are rushing to confirm the nomination.