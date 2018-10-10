News briefs

Chop, wrap and shelter: this is one of three renderings of proposed changes to the yellow warehouse near the Kelsey Dock that is up for discussion Thursday during the Town Meeting.

Yellow warehouse possibilities

How should the City of Valdez redevelop the old yellow warehouse down by the Kelsey Dock?

City officials are holding a Town Hall meeting Thursday night to try to answer that question.

Last month, city administration presented the city council with three development options for the warehouse area, which is currently home to the annex for the Valdez Museum and Historical Archives.

City Council members were surprised at the three options presented and asked city administration to organize a meeting with the Ports and Harbor Commission, other city departments and the public to gather more input before proceeding.

Thursday's meeting is being held at City Council Chambers from 7-9 p.m.

New city emails

City employees have all new email addresses that are now currently active.

The move comes after the IT structure for the City of Valdez was kidnapped and held for ransom last July by unnamed cyber criminals. The system was later to be found infected with a crypto-virus.

"Emails include the staff member's first initial and last name @valdezak.gov" the city's website says.

Electronic data owned by the city was infected with ransomware and day to day functions were conducted the old-fashioned way – with paper and pens.

Crypto-viruses encrypt data so it cannot be accessed. Ransomware is a generic term for a type of malware developed by hackers that cripples operating systems; to unlock the data, the owners must pay a ransom.

Police and fire operations stayed online and 9/11 services were fully operational during the attack.

The city's IT system was rebuilt and no ransom was paid according to city officials.

The FBI was called in to investigate. No information has been forthcoming to the public regarding the investigation.

Another new high

(AP) Monthly marijuana tax revenue in Alaska hit $1.5 million in August, another new high.

The state says the only time this year that tax revenue was below $1 million was in February.

Cultivators pay the tax, imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a licensed grow facility to a retail marijuana shop or product manufacturing facility.

Alaska's Department of Revenue says about $15.8 million has been collected since October 2016, when the first legal sales began. Alaskans in 2014 voted to legalize the so-called recreational use of marijuana.

State law calls for half of the tax revenue to go toward programs aimed at reducing repeat criminal offenders. Legislation passed earlier this year calls for an additional 25 percent to go toward a marijuana education and treatment program.

APOC finds violations b groups backing Dunleavy

(AP) The Alaska Public Offices Commission has found that two groups supporting Mike Dunleavy for governor violated campaign finance laws.

Valdez Star photo Only in Valdez – this camper is for sale at the impromptu used car lot on Egan Drive.

The commission Friday assessed penalties of $4,450 each against the Republican Governors Association and Families for Alaska's Future-Dunleavy. The commission said it could revisit the penalty amounts.

Gov. Bill Walker's campaign alleged the RGA had set up Families for Alaska's Future-Dunleavy, in part, to shield its donors from public disclosure.

The commission found the groups, in reserving ad time, violated a prohibition on making expenditures without first registering with the commission.

The commission also found that Families for Alaska's Future-Dunleavy failed to file accurate reports related to the reserved ad time.á

An attorney for the groups, Stacey Stone, noted the commission wasn't unanimous in its decision.