What's Happening About Town

Transportation needs meeting

The Valdez Senior Center is hosting a public meeting Thursday Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. to take public input on transportation needs in Valdez. Participants will work with Valdez Senior Center staff to create a prioritized project list to focus on improving transportation services. Call 835-5032 for details.

Museum hours

Winter hours at the Valdez Museum on Egan Drive are now in effect. The Museum is open Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Monday. For more information, call 835-2764 or visit the Museum website at valdezmusuem.org

Journey by Sea

Artworks and journals by Seward artist Justine Pezuchal, featuring landscapes and human activities accessible by kayak in PWS. At the Valdez Museum through Jan 4, 2019. http://www.valdezmuseum.org, 907-835-2764, info@valdezmuseum.org for information.

Food bank

The Food Bank is now open from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays. The Food bank is located on the Richardson Highway next to the animal shelter. Anyone in need is welcome.

Senior Center news

Mon-Fri RIDES:9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. Call 835-5032 LUNCH 12-1 p.m. Suggested donation $6-10. Chair-Exercise- Mon/Wed/Fri 9 a.m. Swim: Tues- 9 a.m. Easy Yoga- Tues/Thurs 10 a.m. Crafts Wed- 9:45 a.m. Shopping Thurs- 9:30 a.m. Food Bank volunteering- Thurs 1 p.m. Movie - Fri 1:30 p.m. GAMES: Mon/Wed/Thurs 1 p.m.

Park, not ride

Parks & Recreation would like to remind everyone that four-wheelers and other motorized vehicles are prohibited from operating on the Park Strips. These areas are designated for pedestrian use only. We appreciate everyone’s cooperation in keeping our park strips safe, especially as the daylight hours dwindle with the season.

Glennallen DMV

Glennallen DMV hours have changed. Open Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Closed for Lunch 11-12. 907-822-3999.

Help with aid

Connecting Ties, Inc. has a Fee Agent available to submit your Public Assistance applications by appointment. We are not a Public Assistance office, but provide this courtesy to the Valdez Community. Apply online at my.alaska.gov. Also Alaska 211 gladly offers descriptions of programs available by phone and online. 835-3274

No motors here

The East Dike is closed to motorized vehicles from Cato Bridge to the Water Tower. This area is for walking and biking only.

Senior Swim

Senior Swim is offered every Tuesday, free of charge, from 9:15-10:15 a.m. for those individuals 55 years and older. For further information or to schedule a ride call 835-5032.