Legal notice

City of Valdez

Invitation to Bid

September 28, 2018:

Project: 2019 Janitorial Services

Contract Number: 1407

This project includes, but is not necessarily limited to:

Contract shall include providing all labor, materials, tools, equipment, transportation and supervision necessary to perform:

All Janitorial Services listed within the Building Frequencies, Standards & Specifications and Bid Schedule found in this contract.

The contractor needs to be aware that the separate bid items will be awarded in a manner most advantageous to the City of Valdez.

Sealed bids will be accepted until 2:00pm local time on October 25, 2018, at the office of the Capital Facilities Director, 300 Airport Road, Suite 201, P. O. Box 307, Valdez, Alaska 99686. The bids will be publicly opened and read at that time.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at the Capital Facilities Conference Room, 300 Airport Road, Suite 201, Valdez, Alaska on October 19, 2018 at 10:00 am.

Bid documents may be downloaded from the City of Valdez website at http://www.ci.valdez.ak.us; documents are located under “Bids” on the lower right hand side of the opening page. Bidders are encouraged to download, fill out, and return the Request for Addendum form located at the link listed above to ensure receipt of any addendum issued for this project.

Bid security in the amount of 5% of the total bid is required.

The City reserves the right to waive any irregularities or informalities in a bid and to reject any and all bids without cause.

Current minimum prevailing wage rates as published by the Alaska Department of Labor must be paid if required by law.

Requirements of the Alaska Employment Preference (AS 36.10) must be met.

The City of Valdez “Standard Specifications, Division 10 ‘Standard General Provisions’”, as modified and included in this procurement, applies to the project.