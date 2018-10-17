Buccaneer scoreboard

Upcoming Events this Week:

Throw Down In Snow Town Wrestling Tournament Oct. 19-20

* Wrestling Begins @ 1:00 p.m. with Senior Recognition around 6:00 p.m. on Friday @ VHS.

* Wrestling continues on Saturday @ 9:00 a.m. @ Valdez High School

Valdez Volleyball vs. Eielson @ Home Oct. 19-20

* J.V. Volleyball begins on Friday @ 4:30 p.m. in the GMS followed by the Varsity match.

* Saturday J.V. Volleyball will begin @ 5:00 p.m. in the VHS gym followed by Senior Recognition and then the Varsity Match.

Buccaneer Swimming

Valley Invitational

Coach Carl Young

The Valdez Buccaneer Swim Team had a great swim meet this past weekend competing against 13 teams in a Preliminary and Finals meet at Palmer High School. Valdez had numerous swimmers post Personal Best Times or PBT. Seven swimmers made it to Finals in individual events, as well as the Girls 400 Freestyle Relay taking 5th place.

Swimmers who swam PBT:

• Isaiah Silveira - 200 Free- 2:02.92

• Raymond Martel - 50 Freestyle- 29.89, 100 Free- 1:09.70

• Chase Randall - 200 Individual Medley- 2:14.82

• Jeffrey Prevost - 100 Breaststroke- 1:12.35, 200 Individual Medley- 2:19.33

• Isaac Clubb - 100 Breaststroke- 1:17.70

• Kali Petersen - 100 Breaststroke- 1:29.59

• Victoria Korenev - 100 Butterfly- 1:15.46

Swimmers who made Finals:

• Jeffrey Prevost - 200 Individual Medley and 100 Breaststroke

• Chase Randall - 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke

• Isaac Clubb - 200 Individual Medley

• Isaiah Silveira - 200 Freestyle

• Victoria Korenev - 100 Butterfly

• Rowan Miller - 100 Butterfly

• Grace Keller - 50 Freestyle & 100 Backstroke

Congratulations Grace Keller for placing 5th in her 100 Backstroke and Chase Randall for placing 6th in his 100 Backstroke - the only swimmers to score individual points for VHS.

Grace Keller is Swimmer of the Week for an excellent performance at this swim meet and all the hard work she has put in all season.

Please wish all our Buccaneer Swimmers good luck as they prepare for the Northern Regions Championship meet in two weeks. Go Bucs!

Buccaneer Wrestling

The team opened up the season on a strong note while the Varsity wrestled at Houston High School and JV and Varsity Girls at Wasilla High School.

Overall it was a hard-fought weekend all around. I am proud of our wrestlers and their composure when faced with great adversity. Win or lose they walked off the mat with their heads held high knowing that they gave it everything they had.

The Bucs are ready to get back in the room to make adjustments and prepare for Throw Down in Snow Town this weekend.

Varsity Boys @ Houston altercation:

Varsity 145

Connor Britt's place is unknown and has scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Sterling Uhlenhake (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Connor Britt (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:57)

Cons. Round 1 - Logan Crotts (Grace Christian School) won by decision over Connor Britt (Valdez High School) (Dec 6-1)

Varsity 171

Dustin Woods's place is unknown and has scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Eliot Merriner (Grace Christian School) won by fall over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (Fall 4:45)

Cons. Round 1 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by fall over Preston Long (Palmer High School) (Fall 4:39)

Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by medical forfeit over Jerrith Ginn (Valdez High School) (MFF)

Cons. Round 3 - Dalton Pinard (Susitna Valley Jr/Sr High School) won by major decision over Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) (Maj 11-3)

Varsity 171

Jerrith Ginn's place is unknown and has scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jerrith Ginn (Valdez High School) won by fall over Jacob Norman (Palmer High School) (Fall 0:53)

Quarterfinal - Kael Gerlach (Glennallen High School) won by fall over Jerrith Ginn (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:59)

Cons. Round 2 - Dustin Woods (Valdez High School) won by medical forfeit over Jerrith Ginn (Valdez High School) (MFF)

Varsity 189

Kyle Henderson's place is unknown and has scored 6.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Caden Gerlach (Glennallen High School) won by fall over Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:52)

Cons. Round 2 - Kyle Henderson (Valdez High School) won by medical forfeit over Iqsi Lane (Galena Hawks) (MFF)

Varsity Girls & JV Boys @ Wasilla High School

Varsity Girls 160G

Oceana Holt's place is 2nd and has scored 16.0 team points.

Round 1 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by forfeit over Twyla

Anderstrom (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) (FF)

Round 3 - Desarae Matheny (Lathrop Wrestling) won by fall over Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) (Fall 3:01)

Championship Bracket - Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) won by fall over Autumn Williams (Lathrop Wrestling) (Fall 1:21)

1st Place Match - Desarae Matheny (Lathrop Wrestling) won by fall over Oceana Holt (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:26)

Varsity Girls 235G:

Jana Allen's place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 - Chiara Demientieff (Galena Hawks) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:34)

Round 3 - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Championship Bracket - Jana Allen (Valdez High School) won by decision over Tahtianna Tupua (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) (Dec 11-4)

1st Place Match - Chiara Demientieff (Galena Hawks) won by fall over Jana Allen (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:38)

JV Boys 130BB

Caleb MacPherson's place is 4th and has scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 - Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Round 2 - Keegan St. Amand (Glennallen High School) won by major decision over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Maj 19-6)

Round 3 - Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

Championship Bracket - Gabriel Wisdom (Eagle River High School) won by fall over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Fall 2:25)

3rd Place Match - Keegan St. Amand (Glennallen High School) won by decision over Caleb MacPherson (Valdez High School) (Dec 10-3)

JV Boys 140A

Evan Alexander's place is 4th and has scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 - Evan Alexander (Valdez High School) won by fall over Zachary Hall (South Anchorage High School) (Fall 2:28)

Round 2 - Evan Alexander (Valdez High School) won by fall over Skyler Morgan (Wasilla High School) (Fall 3:40)

Round 3 - Austin Dill (Palmer High School) won by forfeit over Evan Alexander (Valdez High School) (FF)

Championship Bracket - Max Hollwedel (Wasilla High School) won by injury default over Evan Alexander (Valdez High School) (Inj. 0:00)

3rd Place Match - Wyatt Robson (Redington Sr. Jr/Sr High School) won by medical forfeit over Evan Alexander (Valdez High School) (MFF)

JV Boys 160B

Rafael Alfaro's place is 7th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 - Arnaud Bollens (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 3:22)

Round 2 - John Sears (Palmer High School) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:23)

Round 3 - James Opp (Lathrop Wrestling) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:35)

Consolation Bracket - Logan Miller (Wasilla High School) won by fall over Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:23)

7th Place Match - Rafael Alfaro (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

JV Boys 171B

William Benes's place is 7th and has scored 2.0 team points.

Round 1 - Juan (Marcos) Lara (Colony High School) won by fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Fall 1:49)

Round 2 - Kael Jackson (Wasilla High School) won by fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:24)

Round 3 - Sam Lester (Lathrop Wrestling) won by fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:54)

Consolation Bracket - Connor Green (Wasilla High School) won by fall over William Benes (Valdez High School) (Fall 0:15)

7th Place Match - William Benes (Valdez High School) received a bye () (Bye)

J.V. Volleyball Results from (Coach Burns)

Kenny Lake Invite

The Lady Bucs JV Volleyball traveled to Kenny Lake to compete in the Kenny Lake Tournament against both Varsity and Junior Varsity teams. We were able to break our squad into two competitive teams which gave our athletes a lot of great playing time on the court.

The weekend started off with our Valdez JV team playing against Tai-Valley B. High servers for the match were Reese King and Hunter Hoppe. Savannah Cockerham led the team with attacks and kills at the net. We won the match in two sets with final scores of 25-22 and 25-17.

Next, our Valdez C team competed against Nenana. Both Ambrosia Woodgate led the team in serves for the game. Marianne Prax contributed to the teams with some excellent hustle plays and back-row attacks. We won the match in two sets with final scores of 25-18 and 25-23.

The Valdez JV team came back on the court to face Glennallen's B team. Our team scored off of a lot of great set up and attacks. We narrowly lost the first set 22-25 but came back determined in the second set, winning 25-12 and finishing the match in a 15-11 victory. The team showed a lot of resilience and strength of character.

Valdez C came up against Glennallen A for our final competition of Friday evening. Even though we lost this match in two sets, the team had a great opportunity to defend against strong hitters. They scrambled after the ball and excellent saves while covering for each other. Marianne Prax stepped up to help cover a wide section of the court, scored some back-row attacks, and also helped to maintain a positive attitude on the court. The two sets finished in 13-25 and 9-25.

On Saturday, Valdez C faced Tri-Valley A. Kyrcee Christensen and Marianne Prax had high serves for the match. The match was lost in two sets, 10-25 and 12-25.

Next, the Valdez JV faced Glennallen A in a grim defeat. Glennallen put up a strong attack, but our biggest opponent on the court was our own mental battle. We lacked the positive energy from Friday night and it affected our passing and coverage game. We lost the set in two games: 9-25 and 7-25.

The final match for Valdez JV (and for our team as a whole) was against Tri-Valley A. The mental battle continued with three giveaway points right from the start. This match was also a loss in two sets: 16-25 and 20-25.

Glennallen took the tournament championship followed by Tri-Valley A. Valdez JV took third place in the competition. Our team gained a lot of excellent experience playing against this diverse group of teams. We had a great weekend.

Rifle team – Victoria Hedman

West Valley - Postal

Standing 60 Air / 3x20 Smallbore

Standing 60 Air: West Valley-2132 Valdez-2192

3x20 Smallbore: West Valley-2037 Valdez-2106

Totals: West Valley-4169 Valdez-4298

Valdez vs Hutchison

Standing 60 Air / 3x20 Smallbore

Standing 60 Air: Hutchison-2188 Valdez-2182

3x20 Smallbore: Hutchison-2092 Valdez-4302

Totals: Hutchison-4280 Valdez-4302